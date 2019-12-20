D2 Basketball Scores From 12/17

Statewide D2 Basketball Scores from Tuesday, Dec.17
Varsity Boys
Crawford 44 Minatare 15
Hay Springs 42 Hemingford 62
Gordon-Rushville 69 Hyannis 43
Southwest 34 Alma 65
West Holt 47 Chambers/Wheeler Central 38
Maywood/Hayes Center 63 Sandhills Valley 56
Giltner 31 Nebraska Lutheran 45
Silver Lake 28 Gibbon 53
Elgin/Pope John 28 Elkhorn Valley 46
Heartland Lutheran 14 McCool Junction 66
Deshler 48 Doniphan-Trumbull 71
Winside 37 St. Edward 29
Wakefield 62 Randolph 56
Emerson-Hubbard 44 Walthill 67
Sterling 45 Meridian 28
Wynot 37 Homer 58
Wilcox-Hildreth 56 Red Cloud 26
Neligh-Oakdale 42 St. Mary’s 55
Pender 38 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 79
Harvard 36 Dorchester 45
High Plains 31 Nebraska Christian 62
S (CO-OP) 39 Stuart 48
Potter-Dix 51 Leyton 61
Palmer 64 Spalding Academy 48
Diller-Odell 32 Johnson-Brock 43
Friedn 44 Exeter-Milligan 48
Varsity Girls
Crawford 43 Minatare 31
Gordon-Rushville 60 Hyannis 20
Hay Springs 33 Hemingford 50
Wakefield/Allen 70 Randolph 45
Hampton 46 Elba 36
Anselmo-Merna 51 Overton 53
Hi-Line (Eustis-Farnam/Elwood) 52 Bertrand 59
Paxton 37 Perkins County 39
Palmer 59 Spalding Academy 22
Neligh-Oakdale 57 St. Mary’s 36
High Plains 30 Nebraska Christian 37
Riverside 21 Fullerton 60
Heartland Lutheran 26 McCool Junction 27
Potter-Dix 6 Leyton 51
Harvard 26 Dorchester 35
Sterling 45 Meridian 40
Friend 6 Exeter-Milligan 53
Mullen 49 Bridgeport 41
Silver Lake 46 Gibbon 30
BDS 56 Sutton 50
Wilcox-Hildreth 54 Red Cloud 17
Giltner 29 Nebraska Lutheran 25
Emerson-Hubbard 40 Walthill 34
Wynot 46 Homer 32
S (CO-OP) 41 Stuart 33
Ansley/Litchfield 26 Twin Loup 30
South Loup 51 Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 23
Brady 29 Southern Valley 55
Winside 29 St. Edward 39