D2 Basketball Scores From 12/17

Statewide D2 Basketball Scores from Tuesday, Dec.17

Varsity Boys

Crawford 44 Minatare 15

Hay Springs 42 Hemingford 62

Gordon-Rushville 69 Hyannis 43

Southwest 34 Alma 65

West Holt 47 Chambers/Wheeler Central 38

Maywood/Hayes Center 63 Sandhills Valley 56

Giltner 31 Nebraska Lutheran 45

Silver Lake 28 Gibbon 53

Elgin/Pope John 28 Elkhorn Valley 46

Heartland Lutheran 14 McCool Junction 66

Deshler 48 Doniphan-Trumbull 71

Winside 37 St. Edward 29

Wakefield 62 Randolph 56

Emerson-Hubbard 44 Walthill 67

Sterling 45 Meridian 28

Wynot 37 Homer 58

Wilcox-Hildreth 56 Red Cloud 26

Neligh-Oakdale 42 St. Mary’s 55

Pender 38 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 79

Harvard 36 Dorchester 45

High Plains 31 Nebraska Christian 62

S (CO-OP) 39 Stuart 48

Potter-Dix 51 Leyton 61

Palmer 64 Spalding Academy 48

Diller-Odell 32 Johnson-Brock 43

Friedn 44 Exeter-Milligan 48

Varsity Girls

Crawford 43 Minatare 31

Gordon-Rushville 60 Hyannis 20

Hay Springs 33 Hemingford 50

Wakefield/Allen 70 Randolph 45

Hampton 46 Elba 36

Anselmo-Merna 51 Overton 53

Hi-Line (Eustis-Farnam/Elwood) 52 Bertrand 59

Paxton 37 Perkins County 39

Palmer 59 Spalding Academy 22

Neligh-Oakdale 57 St. Mary’s 36

High Plains 30 Nebraska Christian 37

Riverside 21 Fullerton 60

Heartland Lutheran 26 McCool Junction 27

Potter-Dix 6 Leyton 51

Harvard 26 Dorchester 35

Sterling 45 Meridian 40

Friend 6 Exeter-Milligan 53

Mullen 49 Bridgeport 41

Silver Lake 46 Gibbon 30

BDS 56 Sutton 50

Wilcox-Hildreth 54 Red Cloud 17

Giltner 29 Nebraska Lutheran 25

Emerson-Hubbard 40 Walthill 34

Wynot 46 Homer 32

S (CO-OP) 41 Stuart 33

Ansley/Litchfield 26 Twin Loup 30

South Loup 51 Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 23

Brady 29 Southern Valley 55

Winside 29 St. Edward 39

