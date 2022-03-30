Dawes County 4-H Shooters complete 2022 season

Multiple members of the Dawes County 4-H Shooting Sports Club have competed in different Panhandle Best Shoot competitions across the Panhandle and competed at State Shooting Sports.

The first competition was at Harrison on January 23.

Results in the BB Gun divisions were:

8 year olds – Max Lindsey, 5th

9-10 year olds –Mae Mandelko, 8th , Marshal Mandelko, 15th, and Nathan Pearson, 16th

11-12 year olds – Kadence Fisher, 3rd, and Kade Rasmussen, 12th

The Dawes County BB Team placed sixth and Kadence Fisher was 12th out of all 50 shooters.

In the Sporter Air Rifle division, results were:

15-18 year olds – Alex Fisher, 7th

The Dawes Sporter Air Rifle Team placed sixth and Alexa Fisher was 16th out of all 23 shooters.

The second competition was at Rushville on January 30.

Results in the BB Gun divisions were:

8 year olds – Max Lindsey, 3rd

9-10 year olds – Daniel Bronson, 7th, Joel Cullan, 9th, Mae Mandelko, 12th, Marshal Mandelko, 13th, and Nathan Pearson, 16th

11-12 year olds – Kadence Fisher, 3rd

13-15 year olds – Treyvan Pieper, 3rd, and Jorja Pieper, 7th

The Dawes County BB Team placed fourth and Treyvan Pieper was 3rd out of all 50 shooters.

In the Sporter Air Rifle division, results were:

13-14 year olds – Treyvan Pieper, 4th

15-18 year olds – Jorja Pieper, 4th, and Alex Fisher, 5th

The Dawes Sporter Air Rifle Team placed second and Jorja Pieper was 6th out of all 21 shooters.

The third competition was at Kimball on February 6.

Results in the BB Gun divisions were:.

8 year olds – Max Lindsey, 3rd

9-10 year olds – Mae Mandelko, 6th, Joel Cullan, 12th, Nathan Pearson, 14th, and Marshal Mandelko, 16th

11-12 year olds – Kadence Fisher, 5th

The Dawes County BB Team placed fourth and Kadence Fisher was 15th out of all 49 shooters.

In the Sporter Air Rifle division, results were:

15-18 year olds – Alex Fisher, 5th

The Dawes Sporter Air Rifle Team placed fifth and Alex Fisher was 13th out of all 22 shooters.

The fourth competition was at Hyannis on February 13.

Results in the BB Gun divisions were:

8 year olds – Max Lindsey, 6th

9-10 year olds –Mae Mandelko, 12th, Joel Cullan, 15th, and Marshal Mandelko, 19th

11-12 year olds – Kadence Fisher, 7th

The Dawes County BB Team placed seventh and Kadence Fisher was 17th out of all 53 shooters.

In the Sporter Air Rifle division, results were:

15-18 year olds – Alex Fisher, 4th

The Dawes Sporter Air Rifle Team placed sixth and Alex Fisher was 9th out of 25 shooters.

The fifth competition was at Alliance on February 20.

Results in the BB Gun divisions were:

8 year olds – Max Lindsey, 7th

9-10 year olds – Mae Mandelko, 6th, Joe Cullan, 15th, Nathan Pearson, 21st, and Marshal Mandelko, 22nd

11-12 year olds –Kadence Fisher, 3rd, and Roudy Schommer, 12th

The Dawes County BB Team placed fifth and Kadence Fisher was 8th out of all 60 shooters.

In the Sporter Air Rifle division, results were:

15-18 year olds – Alex Fisher, 4th

The Dawes Sporter Air Rifle Team placed sixth and Alex Fisher was 10th out of 24 shooters.

The sixth competition was at Mitchell on February 27.

Results in the BB Gun divisions were:

9-10 year olds –Mae Mandelko, 9th, Marshal Mendelko, 11th, Joel Cullan, 15th, Nathan Pearson, 17th, and Hunter Steffl, 18th

11-12 year olds –Kadence Fisher, 3rd, and Roudy Schommer, 12th

The Dawes County BB Team placed fifth and Kadence Fisher was 15th out of all 51 shooters.

In the Sporter Air Rifle division, results were:

15-18 year olds – Alex Fisher, 5th

The Dawes Sporter Air Rifle Team placed fifth and Alex Fisher was 9th out of all 24 shooters.

The seventh competition was at Ogallala on March 6.

No one from Dawes was able to participate in the competition.

The eighth competition was at Chadron on March 13.

Results in the BB Gun divisions were:

8 year olds – Max Lindsey, 7th

9-10 year olds – Mae Mandelko, 4th, Marshal Mandelko, 7th, Daniel Bronson, 13th, Nathan Pearson, 18th, and Joel Cullan, 19th

11-12 year olds –Kadence Fisher, 3rd, and Roudy Schommer, 10th

13-15 year olds – Jorja Pieper, 4th, and Treyvan Pieper, 12th

The Dawes County BB Team placed third and Jorja Pieper was 4th out of all 55 shooters.

In the Sporter Air Rifle division, results were:

13-14 year olds – Treyvan Pieper, 4th

15-18 year olds – Jorja Pieper, 5th, and Alex Fisher, 9th

The Dawes Sporter Air Rifle Team placed fifth and Treyvan Pieper was 10th out of 29 shooters.

Multiple members of the Dawes County 4-H Shooting Sports Club competed at the 2022 State 4-H Shooting Sports competition in Mitchell, NE on March 19-20.

Results in the State 4-H BB Gun divisions were:

8 year olds – Max Lindsey, 12th

9-10 year olds – Mae Mandelko, 16th, Joel Cullan, 19th, Marshal Mandelko, 20th, and Nathan Pearson, 31st

11-12 year olds –Kadence Fisher, 1st

The Dawes County BB Team placed fifteen overall out of 35 teams. Kadence Fisher was 8th overall out of 123 individuals.

Results in the State 4-H Sporter Air Rifle division were:

15-18 year olds – Alex Fisher, 10th

The Dawes Sporter Air Rifle Team placed fifteen overall out of 18 teams. Alex Fisher was 20th overall out of 53 individuals.

Complete results can be found on the Orion Results Center at http://www.orionresults.com/team/Home.aspx.

Nebraska Shooting Sports includes many options for 4-H members. Participants learn safe gun handling skills, and sound fundamentals of shooting under the guidance of caring and knowledgeable adult volunteers. Contact Nebraska Extension Dawes County at 308-432-3373 to see how you can get involved as a member or adult volunteer.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0