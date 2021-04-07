Dawes County 4-H shooters complete season

Multiple members of the Dawes County 4-H Shooting Sports Club have competed in different Panhandle Best Shoot competitions across the Panhandle and competed at State Shooting Sports.
The first competition was at Hyannis on February 7.
Results in the BB Gun divisions were:
8 year olds – Marshal Mandelko, 5th
9-10 year olds – Daniel Bronson, 7th, and Mae Mandelko, 8th
11-12 year olds – Kadence Fisher, 4th, and Treyvan Pieper, 8th
13-15 year olds –Jorja Pieper, 4th
The Dawes County BB Team placed fourth and Jorja Pieper was 4th out of all 29 shooters.
In the Sporter Air Rifle division, results were:
13- 14 year olds – Alex Fisher, 5th
15-18 year olds – Jada Pieper, 4th and Rebecca Menke, 6th
The Dawes Sporter Air Rifle Team placed fourth and Jada Pieper was 7thout of all 21 shooters.
The second competition was at Mitchell on February 14th.
Results in the BB Gun divisions were:
8 year olds – Marshal Mandelko, 4th
9-10 year olds – Mae Mandelko, 3rd
11-12 year olds – Kadence Fisher, 6th
The Dawes County BB Team placed fifth and Kadence Fisher was 11th out of all 32 shooters.
In the Sporter Air Rifle division, results were:
13-14 year olds – Alex Fisher, 3rd
The Dawes Sporter Air Rifle Team placed fifth and Alex Fisher was 11th out of all 17 shooters.
The third competition was a postal shoot where youth shot at their home range and mailed targets to the county taking results. Teams submitted results to Rushville February 14-28.
Results in the BB Gun divisions were:.
11-12 year olds – Kadence Fisher, 3rd, and Treyvan Pieper, 5th
13-15 year olds – Jorja Pieper, 3rd
The Dawes County BB Team placed sixth and Jorja Pieper was 3rd out of all 48 shooters.
In the Sporter Air Rifle division, results were:
13-14 year olds – Alex Fisher, 3rd
15-18 year olds – Jada Pieper, 4th
The Dawes Sporter Air Rifle Team placed fifth and Jada Piper was 6th out of all 24 shooters.
The fourth competition was at Alliance on February 21st.
Results in the BB Gun divisions were:
8 year olds – Marshal Mandelko, 5th
9-10 year olds – Daniel Bronson, 5th, and Mae Mandelko, 10th
11-12 year olds – Kadence Fisher, 2nd
The Dawes County BB Team placed fifth and Kadence Fisher was 5th out of all 37 shooters.
In the Sporter Air Rifle division, results were:
13-14 year olds – Alex Fisher, 6th
15-18 year olds –Rebecca Menke, 7th
The Dawes Sporter Air Rifle Team placed sixth and Alex Fisher was 13th out of 23 shooters.
The fifth competition was at Ogallala on February 28th.
Results in the BB Gun divisions were:
8 year olds – Marshal Mandelko, 6th
9-10 year olds – Mae Mandelko, 9th, Daniel Bronson, 10th, and Hunter Steffl, 12th
11-12 year olds – Treyvan Pieper, 5th, and Kadence Fisher, 7th
13-15 year olds – Jorja Pieper, 5th
The Dawes County BB Team placed fourth and Jorja Pieper was 6th out of all 44 shooters.
In the Sporter Air Rifle division, results were:
13-14 year olds – Alex Fisher, 5th
15-18 year olds – Jada Pieper, 5th, and Rebecca Menke, 7th
The Dawes Sporter Air Rifle Team placed third and Jada Pieper was 9th out of 23 shooters.
The sixth competition was a postal shoot where youth shot at their home range and mailed targets to the county taking results. Teams submitted results to Kimball March 7-12.
Results in the BB Gun divisions were:
8 year olds – Marshal Mandelko, 9th
9-10 year olds – Daniel Bronson, 12th, Mae Mandelko, 22nd, and Hunter Steffl, 23rd
11-12 year olds –Treyvan Pieper, 3rd, and Kadence Fisher, 13th
13-15 year olds – Jorja Pieper, 5th
The Dawes County BB Team placed fifth and Jorja Pieper was 5th out of all 74 shooters.
In the Sporter Air Rifle division, results were:
13-14 year olds – Alex Fisher, 5th
15-18 year olds – Jada Pieper, 5th, and Rebecca Menke, 7th
The Dawes Sporter Air Rifle Team placed sixth and Jada Piper was 7th out of all 27 shooters.
The seventh competition was at Chadron on March 14th.
Results in the BB Gun divisions were:
8 year olds – Marshal Mandelko, 1st
9-10 year olds – Mae Mandelko, 1st, and Hunter Steffl, 2nd
11-12 year olds – Treyvan Pieper, 1st, and Kadence Fisher, 3rd
13-15 year olds – Jorja Pieper, 2nd
The Dawes County BB Team placed first and Jorja Pieper was 2nd out of all 8 shooters.
In the Sporter Air Rifle division, results were:
13-14 year olds – Alex Fisher, 2nd
15-18 year olds – Jada Pieper, 2nd, and Rebecca Menke, 3rd
The Dawes Sporter Air Rifle Team placed second and Jada Pieper was 2nd out of 6 shooters.
Multiple members of the Dawes County 4-H Shooting Sports Club competed at the 2021 State 4-H Shooting Sports competition in Dodge, NE on March 20-21.
Results in the State 4-H BB Gun divisions were:
8 year olds – Marshal Mandelko, 5th
9-10 year olds – Mae Mandelko, 17th
11-12 year olds – Treyvan Pieper, 6th, and Kadence Fisher 18th
13-15 year olds – Jorja Pieper, 2nd
The Dawes County BB Team placed tenth overall out of 29 teams. Jorja Pieper was 2nd overall out of 98 individuals.
Results in the State 4-H Sporter Air Rifle division were:
13-14 year olds – Alex Fisher, 4th
15-18 year olds – Jada Pieper, 4th
The Dawes Sporter Air Rifle Team placed eleventh overall out of 17 teams. Jada Pieper was 5th overall out of 51 individuals.
Complete results can be found on the Orion Results Center at http://www.orionresults.com/team/Home.aspx.
Nebraska Shooting Sports includes many options for 4-H members. Participants learn safe gun handling skills, and sound fundamentals of shooting under the guidance of caring and knowledgeable adult volunteers. Contact Nebraska Extension Dawes County at 308-432-3373 to see how you can get involved as a member or adult volunteer.