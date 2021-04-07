Dawes County 4-H shooters complete season

9-10 year olds – Mae Mandelko, 3rd

11-12 year olds – Kadence Fisher, 6th

The Dawes County BB Team placed fifth and Kadence Fisher was 11th out of all 32 shooters.

In the Sporter Air Rifle division, results were:

13-14 year olds – Alex Fisher, 3rd

The Dawes Sporter Air Rifle Team placed fifth and Alex Fisher was 11th out of all 17 shooters.

The third competition was a postal shoot where youth shot at their home range and mailed targets to the county taking results. Teams submitted results to Rushville February 14-28.

Results in the BB Gun divisions were:.

11-12 year olds – Kadence Fisher, 3rd, and Treyvan Pieper, 5th

13-15 year olds – Jorja Pieper, 3rd

The Dawes County BB Team placed sixth and Jorja Pieper was 3rd out of all 48 shooters.

In the Sporter Air Rifle division, results were:

13-14 year olds – Alex Fisher, 3rd

15-18 year olds – Jada Pieper, 4th