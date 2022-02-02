Dawson Dunbar tabbed to play in Shrine Bowl

Chadron High School senior Dawson Dunbar is the 30th Cardinal to be selected to play in the Nebraska Shrine Bowl. This year’s game will be Saturday, June 4 at the University of Nebraska-Kearney, starting at 6 p.m. (CDT). This will be the 64th year the game has been played.

Dunbar is one of 46 on the North roster. The only other players selected from the Panhandle are Scottsbluff’s Trevor Schwartz, a tight end, and Chance Symons, a lineman.

Dunbar, who was listed last fall as being 5-foot-10, 188 pounds, was exceptional while helping lead the Cardinals to a 9-0 regular-season record and a spot in the Class C-1 playoffs. He carried the ball 157 times for 1,167 yards for a 7.4-yard average and scored 18 touchdowns. He also played linebacker on defense.

His yards rushing are sixth on the Cards’ single-season chart and his 85-yard romp from scrimmage for a touchdown in the season-opener is the seventh longest in school history.

Besides being an outstanding football player, Dunbar also is a starting guard on the basketball team and an exceptional member of the American Legion baseball program, usually doing the pitching or playing shortstop. Last summer he hit .311 and stole a team-high 21 bases.

Dawson is the youngest of fourth children belonging to Brett and Shelley Dunbar. The others—Dana, Dan and Dawn—also have been excellent athletes at Chadron High.

Of course, lots of outstanding players are selected for the Shrine Bowl, and there appears to be no shortage of running backs on the North team this year. Dunbar acknowledges that he probably won’t be the featured ball carrier for his team, but he said he’ll gladly play on defense and special teams.

Among the North all-stars is Dylan Mostek, the leader of the Bennington team that went 13-0 and won the Class B state championship. He rushed 323 times for 3,089 yards, the most in 11-man football history in Nebraska, and also ran for the single-game record 355 yards in the season-opener, then followed it with 353 yards the next Friday night. He also reached the end zone 44 times last fall.

Other candidates to carry the ball for the North include Adam Van Cleave from Class C-1 state champion Columbus Lakeview, who ran for 1,190 yards and scored 28 touchdowns for the Vikings; Gage Racek of Ord, who rushed for 1,280 yards and 20 TDs; along with Caleb Busch of Burwell, who led all eight-man ball carriers last fall with 2,517 yards and 28 touchdowns.

The head coach for the North is Tim Johnk of Creighton Prep in Omaha.

The Cardinals’ Shrine Bowl choices:

1961—Roger Jones and Larry Miller, 1963—Denny Bach and Leonard Jones, 1964—Larry Gold, 1970—Lee Baumann, 1974—Dale Stahla, 1976—Kirk Nydahl, 1979—Leo Curd.

1980—Todd Eitemiller, 1981—Doug French, 1984—Brad Ferguson, 1985—Jeff Muller, 1987—Jay Masek, 1988—Omar Rogers, 1990—Kevin Stein, 1991—Jason Bartlett, 1997—Ben Smith, 1998—Joe Wild, 1999—Zac Alcorn and Michael Wahlstrom.

2001---Drew Margrave, 2003—Micah Smith, 2006—Drew Pope and John Ritzen, 2008—Cody Roes, 2010—Zach Sandstrom, 2012--Tyson Budler. 2020--Cooper Heusman, 2022—Dawson Dunbar.

