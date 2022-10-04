Defense plays big role in Cardinals’ 19-13 win

The Chadron Cardinals didn’t have as many big plays from the line of scrimmage or on kick returns as has become their trademark, but still accumulated 311 yards in total offense and played what Head Coach Mike Lecher said was their best defensive game while defeating Sidney 19-13 last Friday night on Cardinal Field.

Now 4-2, Cardinals scored on their opening possession while using five minutes to drive 53 yards in 10 plays, none of them longer than seven yards. Sophomore Quinn Bailey, who rushed an astounding 34 times for 121 yards, went the final five yards to the end zone behind a block from classmate Jonathan Fintel. Gunnar Lans booted the extra point to make the score 7-0.

With neither team mounting much of a threat, the score remained unchanged until safety Isak Doty, also the Red Raiders’ quarterback, picked off Broc Berry’s pass at midfield and used the speed that makes him one of the Panhandle’s top sprinters to reach the north end zone with 1:32 left in the second quarter. Sidney kicked the PAT to knot the score at halftime.

The Cardinals’ excellent defensive play was particularly evident in the second half. Sidney’s only two first downs in that half came on the plays that allowed the visitors to score again with only 69 seconds left.

Lecher praised his team’s defensive line play that could be compared to a stone wall most of the second half, even though Sidney’s backfield mates, Doty at quarterback and Luke Halley at tailback, are stellar athletes.

The Chadron line that contained them was comprised mostly of Xander Provance and Blake Rhembrandt at the ends and Fintel, Chance Olson and Owen Wess. Jamie McKinnon was in the middle until suffering an arm injury that caused him to miss the second half. Darion Dye helped replace McKinnon.

The Cards’ secondary also came up with several pass breakups. Bailey, Gaswick, Malachi Swallow and Trey Hendrickson all knocked down at least one of Doty’s passes, most of which were on target but not caught because of the alert defenders.

Fans will notice that Provance, Nebraska’s all-class state champion high hurdler and probably one of the best defensive backs in the state, played in the line against Sidney. Lecher said Provance agreed to the move if it would make the team stronger. It did.

Early in the third frame, with Swallow gaining 10 yards on a jet sweep and Bailey’s relentlessly running up the middle, the Red Birds picked up three first down to reach the Sidney 40, but were assessed a 10-yard penalty that stalled the drive.

As the third ended, the Cardinals again reached the visitors’ 40. Another flag set them back, but a 20-yard pass from Berry to Gaswick moved the ball to the Raiders’ 39. Three consecutive carries by Bailey took it to the 25. That’s when Chadron’s biggest offensive play of the game occurred.

While being closely defended by Austin Roelle and on the run, Swallow caught Berry’s pass in the south end zone to make the score 13-7. It remained that after the extra point attempt bounded high of the left upright.

Sidney’s offense continued to sputter before the Cardinals put together an 11-play drive, nine of them runs by Bailey, one a seven-yard pickup by Swallow, and a one-yard sneak by Berry for the touchdown with two minutes left to play.’

Chadron tried to throw for the conversion. The first toss was caught, but was nullified by an unusual ineligible-receiver-downfield penalty, and the second did not connect, leaving the Cardinals’ lead at 19-7.

The Raiders’ offense suddenly came alive and quickly scored a touchdown that trimmed the Cardinals’ victory margin to six points. The Cliffs Notes version of what occurred follows: The Raiders returned the ensuing kickoff to midfield, Doty teamed up with Roelle on a 40-yard pass to Cards’ 10 and a couple plays later Doty threw a pass along the right sidelines to running back Logan Holly for the touchdown. The conversion failed.

The scoring drive not only accounted for the Raiders’ only two first downs of the second half, it also was about one-third of their total offense and half of their passing yards. Sidney is now 2-4 this fall. There are only four seniors on the roster.

; ; Sid.; Chad.

First Downs; 9; 21

Total Net Yards; 163; 311

Rushes, Yards; 20-82; 49-190

Passing Yards; 81; 121

Passing; 6-13-1; 11-15-1

Return Yards; 90; 60

Punts, Average; 4-37.8; 2-44.5

Fumbles, Lost; 2-1; 2-1

Penalties, Yards; 4-25; 6-60

Sidney 0 7 0 6 ---13

Chadron 7 0 0 12 ---19

Chad—Quinn Bailey 5 run (Gunnar Lans)

Sidney—Isak Doty 50 interception return

Chad—Malachi Swallow 25 pass from Broc Berry (kick failed)

Chad—Berry 1 run (pass failed)

Sidney—Luke Holly 10 pass from Doty (pass failed)

Rushing: Chadron—Quinn Bailey 34-153, Malachi Swallow 5-40, Broc Berry 7-2.

Passing: Sidney—Isak Doty 6-13-1, 81 yards, 1 TD. Chadron—Broc Berry 11-15-1, 121 yards, 1 TD.

Receiving: Chadron—Xander Provance 4-28, Seth Gaswick 2-41, Malachi Swallow 2-21, Quinn Bailey 1-16, Caden Buskirk 1-8, Gage Wild 1-7.

Kickoff Returns: Chadron—Malachi Swallow 2-49, Seth Gaswick, 1-16. Punt Returns: Chadron—Seth Gaswick, 1-15.

Tackles: Chadron—Seth Gaswick 5 unassisted, 2 assisted, 7; Gage Wild 2-3, 5; Caden Buskirk, 2-3, 5; Trey Hendrickson 1-3, 4; Chance Olson, 2-1, 3; Xander Provance 0-3, 3; Quinn Bailey 2-0, 2; Dewey McMann 2-0, 2; Blake Rhembrandt 2-0, 2.