With two outs in the bottom of the third and the bases loaded, Southeast Denver All-Stars’ Jack Wilson hit a grand slam to stretch his team’s lead to 6-0 over the Frontenac Raiders, of Kansas, in the 2019 Cal Ripken Midwest Plains Regional Tournament championship game, Sunday.
“At that point I liked our chances,” said Southeast Denver Head Coach Mike Prentiss.
Denver held on for a 6-1 win over the Raiders to take the regional championship.
Speaking to his team after the game, Prentiss referred to the win as having closed chapter two of their season. Soon, chapter three begins as the regional championship earned the team about two more weeks of baseball at the Cal Ripken World Series in Branson, Missouri in early August.
Southeast Denver came into the championship game having suffered just one loss, an 8-3 defeat at the hands of West Fargo on Saturday. Prior to the loss, Denver hadn’t allowed a run against in 11-0 and 13-0 wins over Scottsbluff and Frontenac , respectively, to begin the tournament.
The team bounced back well during Sunday’s single-elimination championship bracket, earning a 3-1 win over Waite Park, Minnesota, to advance to the final game with Frontenac.
The Raiders entered Sunday’s championship game also with just one loss, the 13-0 defeat by Denver, Friday. Saturday, they participated in the tournament’s highest-scoring game, a 22-10 shootout victory over Scottsbluff. A 3-2 win over Minot, North Dakota, advanced them to the championship game.
In the championship game, Southeast Denver All-Stars’ defense retired 11 consecutive batters through four innings but led just 2-0 prior to Wilson’s grand slam. The big hit marked the last time Denver would score.
“Usually our hitting leads the way,” said Prentiss, following the game. “Today it was pitching and defense.”
After the third, the game became a defensive affair until the Raiders’ Aiden Hill drove home Cole Niederklein on a sacrifice fly to center field in the sixth inning. Unfortunately any attempt at a comeback was stopped when Denver pitcher Fraser Smith struck out Korbin Niegsch to seal the championship win for Colorado.
Denver allowed just two hits in 20 Frontenac at-bats. They had nine of their own in 25 at-bats. Wilson’s grand slam helped him come away with a stat line that included going 2-for-2 at the plate with 4 RBIs and 2 runs.
Denver pitcher Joseph Wiederholt earned the win on the mound having allowed no runs and just one hit in five innings. He struck out three batters and maintained a strike-percentage of .792. Smith closed throwing 26 pitches in one inning. He allowed one earned-run on one hit, struck out one, and walked one.
The tournament got underway with a parade down Main Street in Chadron on Wednesday, followed by a BBQ and opening ceremonies. Games got underway Thursday and ran through Sunday’s championship.
Prentiss said he thought his team played well despite the difficulties of a five-day tournament on the road.
“Kids get tired; they get homesick,” he said. “I’m very happy with how the team hung in there.”
Nebraska was represented by Westco, of Scottsbluff, which went 3-0 during the regional. Two of their three losses came against Southeast Denver and Frontenac during pool play.
Tournament Director Vince Ryan said he was pleased with the tournament and that he received positive feedback from those who travelled from out of state to play or watch.
“There were a lot of great athletes and great baseball played - great sportsmanship all around,” he said.
“It was a good week.”
Friday evening, teams had the chance to compete in a home-run derby. The Chadron Storm swept the top-two spots in the event with Quinn Bailey winning and Caden Buskirk coming in second. Bryce Cox of SEMO North, of Missouri, took third place. Each of the top-three placers took home $100 in cash.
At the conclusion of their tournament, SEMO North was awarded the Norm & Colleen Travis Sportsmanship Award.
Details of the Chadron Storm’s tournament can be found elsewhere in this section.