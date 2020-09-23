Depth helps Lady Cards win fourth straight title

Chadron High’s tremendous depth paid off handsomely again Saturday when the Lady Cardinals won their fourth consecutive team title this fall at the Alliance Cross Country Meet.
Despite being without freshman Grace Pyle, who was the team’s first finisher at the previous three tournaments, Coach Willie Uhing’s crew won again. The Cards finished with 28 points, Gering was the runner-up with 32 and Scottsbluff third with 36.
Pyle missed the race because of an upper leg problem, but is expected to be back in action well ahead of the district and state meets.
The Cardinals were led by Makinley Fuller, who was third in 21:03.2. The others whose points made up the team score were Emma Witte, sixth at 21:47.1; Micaiah Fuller, 11th at 22:14.6; and Mackenzie Anderson, 15th at 22:44.8. All are sophomores except Anderson, a junior.
The Cards’ fifth runner, Aliya Mills, also cracked the top 20, placing 17th. Another Chadron entry, Kailee Webster was 26th among the 58 participants.
Gering’s Madison Seiler won the girls’ race in 19:34.5, followed by Scottsbluff’s Brooke Holzworth in 20:23.1. Makinley Fuller placed third, well ahead of Kaylee Charbonneau of Scottsbluff and Sarah Long of Bridgeport, who were fourth and fifth, respectively, barely in front of Witte.
Crawford’s Jillian Brennan continued to move up in the placings, finishing seventh in 21:48.8.
The Chadron girls also won the junior varsity competition with 18 points, far in front of Gering’s 33. Other runners took the top three places, but the Cards’ Jadyn Cady was fourth, Ava McKillip of Hay Springs slipped into fifth place, followed by Chadron’s Aspen Graves, Jacie Coupens, Raena Webster, Blaine Tewahade and Kaylee Galbreath, all of whom placed in the top 10.
As has become the norm, the Gering boys ran away with their team title with just 17 points. Mitchell was next with 45, followed by Scottsbluff with 50 and Chadron 52. Senior Peyton Seiler, brother of the girls’ winner, set the pace in 17:34.4, a dozen seconds in front of Ashtyn Martin of Mitchell, the runner-up.
Chadron was paced by Carter Ryan, who was sixth in 18:25.9. Teammate Gavin Sloan was 10th just 11 seconds behind Ryan. The Cards’ other varsity representatives were Caden Galbraith, 17th; Garrett Reece, 23rd; Glen Hinman, 27th; and Ayden Branson, 30th.
The Cardinals will enter of Ogallala Meet on Thursday and then go to Sidney for the Western Conference Meet on Saturday, Oct. 3.
Girls’ Team Scores--1, Chadron, 28; 2, Gering, 32; 3, Scottsbluff, 36; 4, Bridgeport, 72; 5 Alliance, 92; 6, Bayard, 92; 7, Mitchell, 114.
Individuals--1, Madison Seiler, Gering, 19:53.5; 2, Brooke Holzworth, SB, 20:23.1; 3, Makinley Fuller, Chadron, 21:03.2; 4, Kaylee Charbonneau, SB, 21:41.9; 5, Sarah Lang, BP, 21:45.8; 6, Emma Witte, Chadron, 21:47.1; 7, Jillian Brennan, Crawford, 12:48.8; 8, Paityn Homan, Morrill, 21:57.0; 9, Tyrah American Horse, G-R, 22:06.9; 10, Shailee Patton, Gering, 22:10.4; 11, Micaiah Fuller, Chadron, 22:14.6; 12, Jamisyn Howard, SB, 22:16.7; 13, Madison Herbel, Gering, 22: 23.03; 14, Carlye Kresl, Hem., 22:35.92; 15, Mackenzie Anderson, Chadron, 22:44.76; 16, Emmalea Olson, Cody-Kilgore, 22:53.6; 17, Aliya Mills, Chadron, 23:16.5; 18, Alexis Hill, BP, 23:21.9; 19, Jadyn Scott, Gering, 23:22.8; 20, Brenna Bostock, G-R, 23:29.5.
Boys’ Team Scores--1, Gering, 17; 2, Mitchell, 45; 3, Scottsbluff, 50; 4, Chadron, 52; 5, Alliance, 86; 6, Bridgeport, 133; 7, Kimball, 142; 8, South Platte, 143; 9, Bayard, 150.
Individuals--1, Peyton Seiler, Gering, 17:34.4; 2, Ashtyn Martin, Mit, 17:46.5; 3, Caden Knutson, Mit, 18:00.1; 4, Hans Bastron, SB, 18:13.7; 5, Logan Andrews, Gering, 18:25.1; 6, Carter Ryan, Chadron, 18:25.9; 7, Tyler Nagel, Gering, 18:27.3; 8, Eli Marez, Gering, 18:27.2; 9, Caden Keller, SB, 18:36.1; 10, Gavin Sloan, Chad, 18:36.5; 11, Jack Franklin, Gering, 18:37.9; 12, Jace Freeseman, G-R, 18:46.6; 13, Aiden Narvais, Gering, 18:49.4; 14, Nathan Hoevet, SB, 18:52.2; 15, Ben Roberts, SB, 18:52.7; 16, Alec Gardia, Alliance, 18>54.7; 17, Caden Galbraith, Chadron, 18:57.6; 18, James Adams, SB, 18:59.6; 19, Easton Anderson, Mit, 19:14.7; 20, Ben Cassatt-Reina, Alliance, 19:36.1.
