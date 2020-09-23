Depth helps Lady Cards win fourth straight title

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Chadron High’s tremendous depth paid off handsomely again Saturday when the Lady Cardinals won their fourth consecutive team title this fall at the Alliance Cross Country Meet.

Despite being without freshman Grace Pyle, who was the team’s first finisher at the previous three tournaments, Coach Willie Uhing’s crew won again. The Cards finished with 28 points, Gering was the runner-up with 32 and Scottsbluff third with 36.

Pyle missed the race because of an upper leg problem, but is expected to be back in action well ahead of the district and state meets.

The Cardinals were led by Makinley Fuller, who was third in 21:03.2. The others whose points made up the team score were Emma Witte, sixth at 21:47.1; Micaiah Fuller, 11th at 22:14.6; and Mackenzie Anderson, 15th at 22:44.8. All are sophomores except Anderson, a junior.

The Cards’ fifth runner, Aliya Mills, also cracked the top 20, placing 17th. Another Chadron entry, Kailee Webster was 26th among the 58 participants.

Gering’s Madison Seiler won the girls’ race in 19:34.5, followed by Scottsbluff’s Brooke Holzworth in 20:23.1. Makinley Fuller placed third, well ahead of Kaylee Charbonneau of Scottsbluff and Sarah Long of Bridgeport, who were fourth and fifth, respectively, barely in front of Witte.