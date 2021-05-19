Despite gallant efforts, Jernigan is CSC’s only national qualifier

Members of the Chadron State College track and field team gave it their best shots last weekend while trying to qualify for the NCAA Division II National Championships that are this weekend at Allendale, Mich., but didn’t quite achieve the necessary marks.

That means the Eagles’ only national qualifier is redshirt freshman Naishaun Jernigan of Springfield, Mass., in the long jump, where he is fourth nationally with his winning leap of 25 feet, 7 ¼ inches at the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Meet on April 30.

The Chadron State men’s 4x100 relay crew made up of Emory Yoosook, Osvaldo Cano, Morgan Fawver and Brodie Roden was among top 12 teams that would compete at nationals for about 23 hours over the weekend after turning in a season-best time of 40.68 seconds at the first Last Chance Meet hosted by Nebraska-Kearney on Saturday.

However, the Eagles were bumped down a couple of places during the second meet at UNK on Sunday, when two teams from Kansas, Fort Hays State and Pittsburg State, posted faster times in the relay.

Unofficially, Chadron State is now 14th on the national list, just .03 of a second behind Oklahoma Baptist at No. 12.