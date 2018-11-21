Despite never shooting a free throw, the Chadron State College men’s basketball team defeated Nebraska-Kearney 70-55 in the Chicoine Center on Thursday night.
The Eagles jumped out to a 14-2 lead in the first 4:44 and seldom looked back during the fast-paced non-conference game.
The Eagles, now 2-2, made six of their first eight field goal shots and also came up with four steals during the early splurge.
Kearney cut the lead to 21-17 with 10:43 to play in the opening half, but the Eagles were ahead 37-25 at halftime and led by at least that margin rest of the way. The Eagles once led by 25.
Michael Sparks, a 5-10 junior, was not on the floor when the Eagles built their early 12-point lead, but he definitely provided more spark once he entered the game. He was the game’s only double-figure scorer at halftime with 10 points and finished with a game-high 18.
Sparks was seven of 14 from the field, including four of eight from 3-point range, and also handed out six assists.
Sparks, as well as Coach Houston Reed, said the Eagles worked hard for the victory, benefited from good defense to help get the offense rolling and remained under control despite the game’s hectic pace.
Center Charles Gavin, who powered his way to the basket twice in the first two minutes for a hook shot and a dunk, added 14 points to go with seven rebounds for the Eagles. Gavin, a 6-8 senior transfer, has already emerged as one of the team’s emotional leaders.
Jacob Jefferson, a strong 6-7 redshirt freshman, contributed 10 points, including a pair of 3’s. Point guard Jaisean Jackson added eight points, four assists and three rebounds and had no turnovers. In addition, forward Jeremy Ruffin scored six points, grabbed a game-high eight rebounds and had four steals.
Another CSC guard, Brady Delimont, helped the Eagles break out of the chute in a hurry by nailing a pair of 3-pointers during the opening run. He played a game-high 36 minutes.
The Eagles also got a boost from sophomore Walker Andrew, who swished about a 15-foot jumper and came up with a steal early in the game. He finished with four points and six rebounds.
For the game, the Eagles shot 47.7 percent (31-65) from the field including eight of 18 from behind the arc.
A team not shooting a free throw in any type of basketball game is extremely rare. It’s never happened in the NBA and a story in November 2017, when Northern Iowa shot no free throws while losing to Villanova 64-50, noted, “They tied a bizarre record. You can’t shoot any fewer (free throws) than zero.”
The story added that Sports Reference Only said it had happened just 14 times in about 30,000 college games since 2010-11, when it started tracking college box scores.
Research by CSC Sports Information Director Kaleb Center revealed the last time the CSC men's basketball team went to the line fewer than six times, was Nov. 26, 2002, at home against South Dakota Mines. The Eagles were 3-for-5 from the charity stripe in that game, which they won 84-47.
Just six fouls were called on the Lopers Thursday night, three of them charges that Jackson absorbed.
The Lopers were 21 of 62 over all from the field for 33.9 percent, including four of 16 from 3-point territory. They were nine of 15 from the free throw line. The Eagles were called for 19 fouls.
Freshman Kanon Koster led the Lopers with 16 points and Henry Penner added 11. No one else had more than six points.
The victory was just the Eagles’ sixth in the last 31 games with the Lopers, but the second in a row after CSC squeezed out a 72-69 victory in Kearney a year ago. It’s the first time the Eagles have won back-to-back games against Kearney since 1993-94, when coach Bob Wood’s team swept the Lopers 93-85 and 103-99
Nebraska-Kearney--Kanon Koster 15, Henry Penner 11, Sam Morris 6, Weston Baker Magrath 6, Austin Luger 6, Carter Burns 5, AJ Jackson 4, Chase Winchester 2. Totals: 21-62 (4-16) 9-15 55 points, 39 rebounds, 16 turnovers.
Chadron State--Michael Sparks 18, Charles Gavin 14, Jacob Jefferson 10, Jaisean Jackson 8, Jeremy Ruffin 6, Brady Delimont 6, Walker Andrew 4, Adoum Mbang 4. Totals: 31-65 (8-18) 0-0 70 points, 40 rebounds, 13 turnovers.
Nebraska-Kearney 25 30 ---55
Chadron State 37 33 ---70
3-pointers: UNK--Penner 3, Burns 1. CSC--Sparks 4, Delimont 2, Jefferson 2.