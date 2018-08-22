Jackson Dickerson may be known to most as an impact receiver for the Chadron State College Eagles, having caught 78 passes last season, the second most in team history. But the Chadron native has other passions in addition to football, choosing to give back to his community by spending his offseason as Head Coach of the First National Bank North Platte Junior Nationals, Chadron’s junior Legion Baseball team.
Now a junior at CSC, Dickerson has spent the last three summers coaching with the Nationals’ junior team, first as an assistant under former head coach Jonn McLain, and now this past season as Head Coach.
Dickerson, who played for the Nationals while at Chadron High School, studies K-12 health and physical education at CSC and hopes to become an educator upon obtaining his degree.
“I’m an education major and I’d like to coach with that degree as well,” he says.
His decision to get into coaching wasn’t just practical and based on his course of study, being involved with the Nationals gives Dickerson the chance to continue to be around a sport he loves.
“I’m pretty passionate about baseball,” he says. “It’s a fun sport to be around and I enjoy being around the kids. I have a lot of fun.”
As fun as it may be, being a head coach at any level, in any sport, means a significant donation of time and effort, and Dickerson has handled the increase in responsibility well.
With just seven roster players on the FNBNP Senior Nationals, Dickerson had the challenge of coaching several young players who were expected to be able to split time between the senior and junior clubs.
To his credit, many of those players who made the leap to play games with the senior club played well despite their relative youth.
“A lot of our younger players – we’re a pretty young team overall – those younger guys who played juniors and seniors really stepped up,” Dickerson says. “It gives me a sense of accomplishment when those guys can go to seniors and contribute like they did this year.
Speaking to The Chadron Record following the Nationals’ season, Chadron Youth Baseball Organization board president Bob Tiensvold praised Dickerson’s contribution, calling him a role model not just for his players, but for all the kids playing for Chadron youth baseball.
He’ll likely continue to be a role model in the years to come as once his time at CSC is completed, it’s unlikely he’ll leave the area.
“I’ve lived here my entire life and always kind of liked it here,” he says. “It’s all I know, but honestly I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.”
His ideal situation, which he says would be to become a high school physical education teacher and coach, may sound like a familiar path for those familiar with former Nationals’ head coach McLain, whom Dickerson spent time as an assistant to during his first two years as a coach with the club.
McLain, also a Chadron native and accomplished football player at CSC, is someone Dickerson says he’s always looked up to.
“He’s a really good role model because he does things the right way and there’s a lot to learn from that,” Dickerson says. “I’d like to follow in his footsteps because he’s been so successful with what he’s done from playing college football to now being head girls’ basketball coach (at Chadron High School).”
Jay Long, Head Coach for the CSC football team, notices the similarities between the two.
“Jackson is just like a Jonn McLain,” Long says, “he’s a kid that comes to work every single day and does everything right. He never complains, he’s tough, and he loves Chadron. He loved Chadron as a Cardinal and now he loves Chadron as an Eagle.
“Him wanting to be a coach in Chadron doesn’t surprise me one bit, in fact, it makes me proud.” Long says. “He’ll be great at it.”
With the Nationals’ season having come to a close and football practice having begun, Dickerson will go back to focusing on being the best he can be for the Eagles and will use the insights gained from his coaching experience to improve himself as a football player.
“You get the opportunity to view things from a coach’s perspective,” he says regarding the benefit of his coaching during the offseason. “I can carry that to football because I understand what coaches are expecting. I get to see both roles and know what to expect.”
Long believes Dickerson’s experience with coaching helps him in other areas as well.
“When you have to teach something, you learn it,” Long says. “And when you have to teach something you have to be able to communicate effectively.
“I think Jackson’s one of our leaders on our team and when you’re a leader you should have a lot of those qualities where you can teach, where you can communicate, and where you can also make the people around you better. As a coach those are all things you also have to do and I think he does a good job of doing them.”
Dickerson, who acknowledges his position as a leader within the Eagles’ locker room, claims not to be much of the vocal sort, preferring to lead by example on the field.
With that said, his goals for the upcoming season are simple.
“Hopefully I can just do my job to help our offense be as good as it can be, and contribute on special teams,” he says.
Beyond that?
“Hopefully win a lot of games. Win a (Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference) championship.”