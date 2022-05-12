Distance runner sets personal best at Lincoln

Dylan Stansbury who is a post collegiate distance runner from Chadron State traveled to Lincoln last weekend to compete at the Lincoln Half Marathon on May 1. He set a personal best time of 1:12:39 while coming in 11th place out of 3,041 participants. His old time was 1:13:05. Stansbury, 29 years old, also came in second place in the 25-29 year old age group.

“My goal was to do my best and have fun no matter how I do. Wish I would have finished in the top ten, but otherwise, I was happy of how I did. I felt good and had fun.”

When Stansbury arrived in Lincoln on April 29, he got to go to Haymarket Park to cheer on the Nebraska Cornhuskers baseball team when they hosted Iowa. It was too bad they lost but he thinks they still played a good game because they only lost 1-0.

Stansbury is a Warehouse Manager at Charcoal House located 2 miles north of Crawford. Charcoal House was his sponsorship to compete at the Lincoln Half Marathon. They had him hand out charcoal samples at the race so he’s like their salesman.

Stansbury has worked at Charcoal House for almost five years and has been a good job for him. He started working there June 1st, 2017. Also, while in Lincoln, Stansbury saw the Internal Cleanse Charcoal House product on the shelf at CVS since they’re selling to CVS.

Stansbury’s next race is the Bolder/Boulder 10K on May 30 which is Memorial Day.

