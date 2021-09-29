District Tourney next up for Card golfers

The high school girls’ golf season is winding down. The Chadron team was to play at Alliance on Monday and will then take part in the Class C District Tournament on the Four Winds Course at Kimball on Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 4-5.

The top three teams from each of the five district tournaments along with players from other teams who finish in the top 15 at the district showdowns will advance to the State Tournament at Scottsbluff on Oct. 11-12.

During their most recent action, the Cardinals finished eighth among the 12 complete teams at the Ogallala Tourney on Tuesday, Sept. 11. Their 435-stroke total was about par. It was their sixth tourney this fall, and was two strokes higher their season average.

For the first time, Jackson Smith, who shot 100, was the Chadron leader. Gracie Jones was next with a 109, followed by Maralee Rischling’s 111 and a pair of 114s posted by Raeleigh Bridges and Kenzie Pourier. None of the scores placed them in the top 15, but Smith was 18th.

Following are the team scores: 1, Scottsbluff, 344; 2, North Platte, 380; 3, Mitchell, 393; 4, Cozad, 394; 5, Gering, 396; 6, Ogallala, 416; 7, Alliance, 425; 8, Chadron, 435; 9, Hershey, 453; 10, Creek Valley, 460; 11, Perkins County, 463; 12, Sidney, 503.

As has been her custom all season, Gering’s Emily Krzyzanowski was the medalist, shooting a 69. Scottsbluff’s Anna Kelley was the runner-up with a 74, followed by Karsen Morrison of North Platte, 79; Nielli Heinold of Scottsbluff, 80; Lynzi Becker of Cozad, 81; and Payton Wise of Kimball, 86.

