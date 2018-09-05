A wild game played out this past Friday in Sioux County as the Warriors football team was poised to win its first game of the season before all-too familiar injury troubles once again struck leaving the Warriors to be defeated 58-48 by Lingle-Fort Laramie. The Warriors' volleyball team was also defeated by the Doggers 3-0.
By the end of the first half Tommy Watson had accumulated a punt return TD, a passing TD, and five rushing touchdowns to help the Warriors to a 42-29 lead over the Doggers, however he’d be sidelined for the second half with an injury.
Junior Michael Comstock replaced Watson as quarterback for Sioux County but was then injured himself, leaving the Warriors without their top two quarterbacks for the rest of the game.
Lingle-Fort Laramie went on to score four unanswered touchdowns to take the lead 58-42. The Warriors would add a last minute score on a 70 yard run by freshman Tucker Monroe to bring the final score to 58-48.
This Friday Sioux County will face the Potter-Dix Coyotes who are coming 42-18 loss to Crawford. It’s unknown at this time if either of Comstock or Watson will be available for the game.
The Lady Warriors' volleyball team held their own against the Doggers, but couldn't find a win in any of the three sets, despite having leads in all three, losing 3-0 with set scores of 25-20, 25-21, and 25-22.
The volleyball team will travel to Bayard this Saturday.
- Jeremy Anderson, of KCSR, and Kerri Rempp contributed to this story.