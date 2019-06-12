Chadron State College’s Don Watt has been named the 2018-19 Wayne Barger Athletic Trainer of the Year by the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, it was announced last week by the conference headquarters in Colorado Springs.
The award was established a year ago and is named for former Fort Lewis College Assistant Athletic Director/Director of Sports Medicine Wayne Barger.
The award is presented to the head athletic trainer who demonstrates commitment to the ideals set forth by the conference and member institutions, and acts ethically to assure proper health and safety for the student-athletes under their care. Each head athletic trainer submits one vote for the award and cannot vote for themselves.
Watt, a native of Upton, Wyo., is a highly regarded head athletic trainer. His career spans 35 years as an athletic trainer for Chadron State, University of Arkansas at Monticello, and Jenks High School in Oklahoma. Thirty-one of those years have been at Chadron State.
"When I found out that I would be receiving the Wayne Barger Athletic Trainer of the Year Award, I felt very honored and privileged," said Watt. "This award would not have been possible without the help I have received along the way from my mentor Dr. Ron VanDam at Central Missouri State University, as well as my peers throughout the RMAC."
Watt want through some perilous times during the past year and that makes an award like this extra-special.
In August 2018, Watt had surgery on his esophagus and stomach. A few days later, instead of having a successful recovery, Watt was quickly becoming ill due to a post-surgery complication. More surgery was needed, but since then, he has been on a long road towards recovery.
During his absence, Watt credits Eagles’ athletic trainers Lisa Welsch and Karen Stone, along with graduate and student staff, for temporarily heading the department and going beyond their job requirements to provide the utmost care for the Eagles.
"RMAC athletic trainers are what I consider my rather large extended family," Watt stated. "They are always there when you need something. Last fall I truly needed their support and they reached out in so many ways, such as phone calls, prayers and promises to help my assistants and Chadron State teams in any way they could.
“ I truly love each and every one of these devoted individuals. If it were up to me, each and every RMAC athletic trainer would be receiving this award, but since they can't, I will accept it proudly in their names."