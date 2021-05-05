Double winners aplenty at Panhandle Meet

Double winners claimed most of the victories on the track during the Panhandle Conference’s Meet at Morrill last Friday.

Four double winners claimed all the firsts in the girls’ track competition. Freshman Brooklin Hess of Morrill won the 100 and 200 dashes, senior Jillian Brennan took both the 400 and 800 races, junior Paityn Homan of Morrill was the 1600 and 3200 winner and junior Morgan Peterson of Edgemont slammed the hurdles.

In the boys’ competition, senior Caden Lewis won both the 100 and 400 races, although he was nipped by a half stride by Hemingford’s Brian Turek in the 200. However, Morrill’s Luke Ott, a sophomore, won both distance races and Lions’ senior Bryce Seier won both hurdle chases with room to spare.

Crawford’s Ty Brady outran Ott for the blue ribbon in the 800.

There also was dominance in the girls’ field events. Sioux County lasses won four of the five events. Hannah Rudloff won the discus, Skylar Edmund went a foot farther than anyone else in the long jump, Karlee Juhnke won the triple jump and Kailey Klein went the highest in the high jump.

Crawford’s Hannah Wasserburger threw the shot the farthest.