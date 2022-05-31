Dunbar fans 18 as Nationals win 1-0

Dawson Dunbar pitched a terrific game last Wednesday night, May 25, as the Chadron American Legion Senior Nationals edged the Sheridan County Regulators 1-0 at Maurice Horse Field on North Main Street.

Dunbar, who will be playing in all-star football games the next two weekends, gave up just one hit, walked only one and struck out 18 batters, meaning that only three of the Regulators’ outs were recorded in the field during the 6 ½-inning contest.

The hard-throwing right-hander fanned at least two batters in all seven innings and all three outs in each of the final four frames were the result of strike outs. Chadron batters also struck out seven times and managed only one hit and left the bases loaded in both the first and second innings. However, the Nationals finally scored in the fifth on a hit batsman, a stolen base and a Sheridan County throwing error to win the game.

The only walk Dunbar issued was on four pitches to Marcus Stouffer in the top of the fifth. The Regulators’ only hit was a single to right by Aydon McDonald in the sixth after the first batter had gone down swinging.

McDonald advanced to second on a wild pitch, but Dunbar whiffed the next two batters.

McDonald also reached first in the top of the fourth because of a Nationals’ infield error. He soon advanced to second base after a pitch momentarily got away from catcher Garrett Reece. But Dunbar soon struck out Sheridan County’s No. 3, 4 and 5 hitters to end the mild threat.

McDonald was the only Regulator to reach second, but was stranded there both times.

Reece said following the game that both Dunbar’s fast ball and curve had good movement. The catcher added that on occasion his battery mate mixed in a slider. It also was obvious a few times that Dunbar “pulled the string” and threw a change-up.

Noah Brown got Chadron’s only base hit, a single to left in the first inning. The Nationals also drew two walks and had players reach base on errors three times in the first two innings to load the bases both times. But Sheridan County starter Jace Freeseman was able to get the final out before the Nationals scored both times.

Chadron scored the game’s only run in the bottom of the fifth. That’s when Regulators’ reliever, Junebug Walking’s first pitch hit Reece in the thigh. The Chadron High hurdler soon stole second and scored from there when the Sheridan County third baseman threw the ball Brown had hit his way over the first baseman’s head.

After hurling his masterpiece, Dunbar will play in the Nebraska Shrine Bowl in Kearney this Saturday and join Chadron High teammates Justus Alcorn, Ryan Bickel and Cody Hall while playing for the West in the Western Nebraska All-Star Football Game in Scottsbluff on Saturday, June 11.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0