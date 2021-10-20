 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dunbar joins 1,000-yard ranks

Dawson Dunbar is the 14th Chadron High School running back to rush for 1,000 yards in a season, including Omar Rogers, who did it twice. The list in chronological order with the season totals in parenthesis follow:

1962—Dennis Bach (1,013); 1972—Dale Grant (1,009), 1974—Ted Grant (1,029), 1980—Doug French (1,210), 1981—Rex Stahla (1,061), 1985—Jeff Muller (1,590), 1986--Omar Roger (1,232), 1987—Omar Rogers (1,485), 1988—Mike Coomes (1,140), 1991—Matt Hamar (1,006), 2005—John Ritzen (1,339), 2009—Wil Brown (1,274), 2014—Jackson Dickerson (1,015), 2017—Logan Tiensvold (1,048), 2021—Dawson Dunbar (1,094, season still in progress).

Dunbar

Dunbar
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

CSC volleyball gets homecoming win

CSC volleyball gets homecoming win

The Chadron State College volleyball team made the final homecoming event special Saturday night, rallying to defeat Adams State during a matc…

15th straight year

15th straight year

September proved to be an excellent month for Oelrichs barrel racer Lisa Lockhart. She came from far back to qualify for the Wrangler National…

Lady Cards close second at Ogallala

A preview of sorts of the girls’ Class C-5 District Cross-Country Meet took place last Thursday at Ogallala, where just five points separated …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News