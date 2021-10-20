Dunbar joins 1,000-yard ranks

Dawson Dunbar is the 14th Chadron High School running back to rush for 1,000 yards in a season, including Omar Rogers, who did it twice. The list in chronological order with the season totals in parenthesis follow:
1962—Dennis Bach (1,013); 1972—Dale Grant (1,009), 1974—Ted Grant (1,029), 1980—Doug French (1,210), 1981—Rex Stahla (1,061), 1985—Jeff Muller (1,590), 1986--Omar Roger (1,232), 1987—Omar Rogers (1,485), 1988—Mike Coomes (1,140), 1991—Matt Hamar (1,006), 2005—John Ritzen (1,339), 2009—Wil Brown (1,274), 2014—Jackson Dickerson (1,015), 2017—Logan Tiensvold (1,048), 2021—Dawson Dunbar (1,094, season still in progress).