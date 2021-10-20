Dunbar reaches 1,000 yards as Cardinals stop Swedes 21-3

Dawson Dunbar ran for 137 yards, scored two touchdowns and became the 14th Chadron High School running back to rush for 1,000 yards in a season, helping lead the Cardinals to a 21-3 victory over Gothenburg on the road last Friday night.

The triumph raised the Cards’ record to 8-0. They can become the 15th team in school history to finish the regular season without a loss if they can defeat the Ogallala Indians, who will be the homecoming opponent Friday night.

The margin of victory wasn’t as large as usual, but the defense was outstanding and the Cardinals, who moved into fourth place in the Omaha World-Herald’s Class C-1 ratings this week, definitely dominated. They had 18 first downs compared to Gothenburg’s seven and rolled up 274 yards, 150 more than the Swedes, who never reached the Cards’ 20-yard line until about a minute remained on the clock, then threw three passes that the Chadron defense broke up

Gothenburg also had a scrappy defense. The 21 points are the fewest the Cardinals have scored this fall and the 7-3 halftime lead didn’t provide much cushion, but the Swedes’ passing game was ineffective and the running game mediocre. They completed just two of 17 tosses for only 23 yards and rushed for just 124 yards.

Coach Mike Lecher commended his players on the victory during the brief post-game gathering.

“You played a good game. They’re a pretty decent team,” Lecher said. “Now we need another good week of practice and another win next week (Friday, Oct. 22). Undefeated teams don’t come along very often. You’ve got one to go.”

Gothenburg was something of a mystery team. The Swedes had just two seniors on last year’s 6-3 contingent that handily defeated the Cardinals 35-14. Huskerland Prep publisher Bob Jensen, who usually is on target as well or better the other forecasters, put the Swedes ahead of the Cardinals in his 2021 Class C1 District 8 projections.

But Gothenburg had several key players injured early in the season, lost their first five games, four of them by at least three touchdowns. The Swedes eventually got back most of the banged-up players and have blasted Mitchell 34-6 and Sidney 38-6 in their last two games. But in this contest, they didn’t display either the strength or the speed that the Cardinals possess this year.

The Swedes had an opportunity to strike first when Seth Gaswick, who had an unique game, fumbled away a punt about 2 ½ minutes after kickoff, and Gothenburg claimed the bobble at the Cardinals’ 27.

However, the hosts managed just seven yards on four rushes and turned the ball over to the Cards, who methodically drove 80 yards on 10 plays for their first touchdown.

On Chadron’s opening play, quarterback Justus Alcorn connected with Gaswick on a 14-yard pass. From there, the Cards ran the ball nine times for 66 yards and scored with 1:42 left in the quarter on Dunbar’s one-yard burst up the middle. Gaswick kicked the extra point.

Dunbar, who needed 43 yards entering the game to reach 1,000 yards for the season, carried seven times for exactly that many yards, according to this reporter’s calculations.

Quinn Bailey gained 13 on another running play and Alcorn got the remaining 10 on two keepers.

About the only other storyline action during the remainder of the first half was the 45-yard field goal booted by the Swedes’ rangy Bronson Long (6-3, 180 pounds) with just under three minutes left on the clock.

A delay of game penalty and a motion infraction against the hosts added 10 yards to the kick, but it sailed through the uprights with plenty of room to spare. That proved to be the Swedes’ only points and they never threatened again until picking up 55 yards in three plays near the end of the game, only to be stopped at the Chadron 19.

The Cardinals scored their second touchdown on the first possession of the second half. A 19-yard sprint by Bailey on a fly sweep ignited the 58-yard drive. Dunbar went 12 yards up the middle a few plays later, but some interesting action soon followed.

With the Cards facing third and 12 at the Swedes’ 23, Alcorn connected with Gaswick near the goal line. After the Chadron junior pulled in the pass, he was hit hard by a Gothenburg defender and the ball popped into the air about 10-12 feet. It landed on the turf behind Gaswick, but he immediately dived on it at the five-yard line.

Dunbar then went four yards and Alcorn put the ball in the end zone on the next play.

Gaswick, who had the wind knocked out of him while recovering the fumble and was helped off the field, got his breath back in time to kick the extra point, giving the Cards a 14-3 lead with 5:56 left in the quarter.

Soon afterwards, Gaswick returned Bronson’s long punt approximately 80 yards to about the Gothenburg five-yard line, only to have the romp erased by a block-in-the back penalty against the Cardinals.

Gaswick’s night of drama continued a few minutes into the fourth frame when he intercepted a Swedes’ pass at their 42-yard line. It led to the Red Birds’ final touchdown.

A 12-yard pass from Alcorn to Xander Provance got things started. Dunbar had most of the ensuing carries, gaining 30 yards in six carries, including a two-yard jaunt into the end zone with 1:45 to play. Gaswick again kicked the PAT.

Following the kickoff, the Swedes had their three longest plays of the game. Abe Mendez and Jake Burge had back-to-back 15-yard runs and quarterback Wes Geiken completed a 25-yard pass to Mendez.

That put the hosts barely inside the Chadron 20, but the Cardinals knocked down three ensuing passes to blunt the drive. The alert defenders making the breakups included linebacker Rhett Cullers and backs Dayton Richardson and Chayton Bynes.

The Cardinals had kept the Swedes, who had tallied 72 points in their last two games, out of the end zone.

; Chad.; Goth.

First Downs; 18; 7

Total Net Yards; 274; 124

Rushes, Yards; 45-222; 25-101

Passing Yards; 52; 23

Passing; 4-9-1; 2-17-1

Punts, Average; 3-31.3; 4-36.8

Fumbles, Lost; 3-1; 1-0

Penalties, Yards; 6-45; 4-20

Chadron 7 0 7 7 ----21

Gothenburg 0 3 0 0 -----3

Chad—Dawson Dunbar 1 run (Seth Gaswick kick)

Goth—Bronson Long 45 field goal

Chad—Justus Alcorn 1 run (Gaswick kick)

Chad—Dunbar 2 yards (Gaswick kick)

Rushing: Chad.—Dawson Dunbar 29-137, Justus Alcorn 9-43, Quinn Bailey 4-35, Xander Provance 3-7. Goth—Wes Geiken 9-34, Jake Burke 6-31, Sean Meints 7-20, Abe Mendez 2-13, Tra Rossell 1-3.

Passing: Chad—Justus Alcorn 4-9-1, 52 yards. Goth—Wes Geiken 2-16-1, 23 yards; Abe Mendez 0-1-0.

Receiving: Chad—Seth Gaswick 2-34, Xander Provance 1-13, Dawson Dunbar 1-5. Goth—Jake Burge 1-25, Tra Rossell 1-minus 2.

Tackles: Chad—Cody Hall 5-3, 8; Ryan Bickel 5-1, 6; Seth Gaswick 3-3, 6; Jerek Anderson 3-2, 5; Xander Provance 4-0, 4; Dawson Dunbar 2-2, 4; Rhett Cullers 1-3, 4; Jesse Stolley 2-1, 3; Ryan Vahrenkamp, 1-2, 3; Gage Wild 0-3, 3, Henry Kennell 2-0, 2; Quinn Bailey 1-0, 1; Dayton Richardson 0-1, 1.

