Duncan, Stansbury repeat; women’s races have first-time winners

Two Dawes County natives continued to excel in the men’s competition and two women were first-time winners on Saturday during the 41st Coulter Run that once again was among the highlights of Chadron’s Fur Trade Days.
Phil Duncan of Chadron won the 5 kilometer race for the fifth time in the last eight races and Dylan Stansbury of Crawford breezed to his sixth consecutive victory in the 10K contest.
Kim Dolatta of Chadron made the third time the charm while winning the 5K women’s race and Melanie Sterkel of Gordon was the 10K winner the first time she ran in that grueling race in her career.
The approximately 125 runners were blessed by ideal weather. They came from 16 states and a foreign country. The contestants ranged in age from 7 (Bennett Fisher of Chadron) to 73 (Allen Ritter of Alliance).
Of the winners. Duncan had the most competition. Three current Chadron State College distance runners finished within 40 seconds of his time of 16 minutes, 14.5 seconds. Now seeking his master’s degree at Midland University in Fremont, Duncan also won the 5K race in 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2018. He also had the second fastest time (15:32) in the history of the race two years ago when ex-CSC teammate Alejandro Garcia set the record.
Duncan’s primary competition Saturday came from Jesse Jaramillo of Scottsbluff, who will be a junior at CSC this fall. Other current Eagles, Cale Schafer of LaSalle, Colo., and Garrett Avery of Sheridan, Wyo., weren’t far behind.
Stansbury’s winning 10K mark of 35:34.3 was 90 seconds slower than his winning time in 2019, the last time the Coulter Run took place, but he finished five minutes ahead of Billy Petacek of Lincoln, this year’s runner-up. Chris Rasmussen, a professor at the University of Guam, was third.
Dolatta, a National Forest Service employee, won the 5K in 21:50.4, some 14 seconds ahead of second-place Nicky Applegarth Banzhaf, the former Chadron High and CSC standout who recently moved back to Chadron with her husband, Zach, and their two toddlers.
Dolatta was the women’s 5K runner-up to Lilia Alvarez of Omaha South High School in both 2017 and 2018, but this year’s time was the fastest of the three, and was just 30 seconds behind the 40-49 age group record that belongs to Mary Donahue, a CSC art professor.
Dolatta, who was a distance runner in high school and at North Dakota State, said her dog keeps her in shape these days.
The former Melanie Paul, who ran track at Gordon High in the early 1990s, Sterkel undoubtedly would have broken the Coulter Run 10K age group record if she hadn’t missed a turn near the end of the grueling race.
“It was the final turn while we were coming back to the college,” Sterkel explained by phone Sunday. “Somebody hollered that I had missed it. I probably lost from 10 to 15 seconds while getting back on track.”
Sterkel’s winning time was 43:43.7 while the 40-49 age group record of 43:42 was set by Shawna Jones of Raleigh, N.C., in 2015. Second in this year’s 10K women’s race was Jackie Musgrave of Bingham, the winner in both 2018 and 2019.
Sterkel is the mother Brendan Brehmer, the Alliance High grad who is a defensive back on the Chadron State football team.
As anticipated, Brian Bergt of Amherst broke the men’s 10K 60 and over age group record. Bergt’s time of 43:53.3 is more than 3 ½ minutes faster than the old mark that was set by Nebraska’s Marathon Man, the late Rusty Belina of Hay Spring in 2004.
Bergt was the Colter Run’s overall 10K winner in 2001, the last time he competed here.
His accomplice on the trip last weekend, Randy Jarzynka of Cairo, Neb., was competing in perhaps his 20th Colter Run since being the runner-up in 1983, when it was a 10-mile chase. He also won the 10K five times through the years and is now nearing 100,000 miles while preparing for and participating in scores of races the past 48 years.
Women’s 5K Results:
18 and under--1, Aspen Graves, Chadron, 25:33.8; 2, Lillie Uhing, Chadron, 25:45.2; 3, Kailee Webster, Chadron, 26:20.5; 4, Annamae Gardner, Chadron, 26:20.5; 5, Jacie Coupens, Chadron, 27:30.0; 6, Bree Lovell, Rushville, 27:40.9; 7, Kiera Haag, Chadron, 28:01.2; 8, Lucy Rischling, 31:02.9; 9, Emily Pyle, Hay Springs, 32:01.3; 10, Harper Watson, Chadron, 33:28.2; 11, Meri Werner, Chadron, 33:33.0; 12, Kee Lovell, Rushville, 34:24.6; 13, Nina Andersen, Chadron, 49:11.6; 14, Avarie deKoning, Chadron.
19-29 years--1, Nicky Banzhaf, Chadron, 22:04.6; 2, Emmaann Oberg, Pine Island, Minn., 23:57.1; 3, 3, Anna McKinney, Fremont, 28:29.6; 4, Sydney Brown, Chadron, 29:45.6; 5, Stephanie Reed, Hay Springs, 34:17.9; 6, Savanna Sayaloune, Chadron.
30-39 years--1, Nicole Gooder, Chadron, 24:53.7; 2, Annamae Jones, Elkhorn, 28:09.9; 3, Jessica Garcia, Chadron, 28:56.1; 4, Megan Schuckman, Chadron, 32:49.6; 5, 5, Jodi Morris, Idelia, Colo., 34:54.4; 6, Nicole Herblan, Chadron, 34:08.6; 7, Mindy Sandoval, Frederick, Colo., 35.03.7; 8, Kelli McKinney, Sioux Falls, S.D., 36:02.8; 9, Jodi Crile, Chadron, 39:50.7; 10, Lisa Taylor, Cheyenne, Wyo., 42:38.8; 11, Maya Orr, Bozeman, Mont,, 42:39.2; 12, Hallie Huckfeldt, Salt Lake City, Utah, 45:53.6; 13, Deanne Van Briggle, Bentonville, Ark., 45:53.9; 14, Jody Motz, Crawford, 49:02.1; 15, Laura Salmon, Chadron, 55:15.9.
40-40 years--1, Kim Dolatta, Chadron, 21:50.4; 2, Courtney Freiburger, Fort Wayne, Ind., 27:40.7; 3, Tiffany Brown, Chadron, 28:28.6; 4, Mo Winckler, Chadron, 29:30.1; 5. Jennie Manning, Valentine, 29:50.0; 6, Misty Hickstein, Chadron, 32:07.2; 7, Saphron Watson, Chadron, 33:35.8; 8, Steph Lovell, Rushville, 34:24.2; 9, Jess York, Bristol, Conn., 36:03.1; 10, Jeani Featherngill, Cleveland, Tenn., 45:28.4; 11, Melony Jenkins, Chadron, 50:19.1.
50-59 years--1, Lynn Stein, Chadron, 29:57.8; 2, Lisa Briggs, Chadron, 33:32.3; 3, Cheryl Abegglen, Chadron, 35:49.7; 3, Nikki Masek, Kearney; 4, Jennifer Tomka, Lincoln.
60 and above--1, Linda Thayer, Chadron, 28:15.1; 2, Char Pudelko, Rushville, 29:08.3; 3, Karla Ruleau, Rushville, 32:33.8.
Overall top 10--1, Kim Dolatta, Chadron, 21:50.4; 2, Nicky Banzhaf, Chadron, 22:04.6; 3, Emmaann Oberg, Pine Island, Minn., 23:47.1; 4, Nicole Gooder, Chadron, 24:53.7; 5, Aspen Graves, Chadron, 25:33.8; 6, Lillie Uhing, Chadron, 25:42.2; 7, Kailee Webster, Chadron 26:20.5; 8, Annamae Gardner, Chadron, 27:37.2; 9, Jacie Coupens, Chadron, 27:39,0; 10, Courtney Fryberger, Fort Wayne, Ind., 25:40.7.
Men’s 5 K Results:
18 and Under--1, Gavin Sloan, Chadron, 18:50.7; 2, Carter Ryan, Chadron, 19:33.3; 3, Nathan Burch, Chadron, 20:14.4; 4, Sven Oberg, Pine Island, Minn., 23:14.3; 5, Sawyer Haag, Chadron, 23:44.6; 6, Ayden Branson, Chadron, 23:50.0; 7, Chayse Swinner, Chadron, 23:51.6; 8, Boady Hunter, Hemingford, 23:53.2; 9, Sebastian Ditsch, Austin, Texas, 24:01.1; 10, Blake Hinman, Chadron, 24:07.3; 11, Sorren Oberg, Pine Island, Minn., 25:23.1; 12, Aidan Dressel, Chadron, 26:18.6; 13, Jacob Winckler, Chadron, 27:12.3; 14, Oliver Freiburger, Fort Wayne, Ind., 27:36.9; 15, Brayden Landreth, Chadron, 27:56.4; 16, Austin Taylor, Chadron, 28:11.7; 17, Bennett Fisher, Chadron, 31:38.6; 18, Grayson Hunter, Hemingford, 34:46.6; 19, Eric McIntyre, Salt Lake City, 45:54.4; 20, Broedy Jenkins, Chadron, 50:18.4.
19-29 years--1, Phil Duncan, Chadron /Fremont, 16:14.5; 2, Jesse Jaramillo, Scottsbluff, 16:18.7; 3, Cale Schafer, LaSalle, Colo., 16:25.5; 4, Garrett Avery, Sheridan, Wyo., 16:54.1; 5, Jeremy Wright, Colorado Springs, 19:38.3; 6, Wiley Shaw, Chadron, 22:15.0.
30-39 years--1, Bryan Jones, Yakima, Wash., 19:10.0; 2, Clay Andersen, Chadron, 23:26.2; 3, Will Jones, Elkhorn, 24:59.2; 4, Willie Uhing, Chadron, 25:42.6; 5, Nathan Heine, Whitney, 26:08.6; 6, Aaron Tucker, Denton, Neb.; 27:02.6; 7, Nick Abegglen, Chadron, 27:32.6; 8, Ben Daily, Olathe, Kan., 28:33.8; 9, John Ring, Chadron, 29:29.9; 10, Jason Orr, Bozeman, Mont., 34:22.4; 11, Toby Harford, Lincoln, 35:03.6; 12, Chris Pannill, Hot Springs, S.D., 43:03.4.
40-49 years--1, Andre Ditsch, Austin, Texas, 20:24.6; 2, Kris Pyle, Hay Springs, 32:06.3.
50-59 years--1, Mark Graves, Chadron, 24:12.7; 2, Steve Reading, Atlanta, Ga., 26:25.1; 3, Jose Sanchez, Kansas City, Mo., 36:33.0.
60 and above--1, Doug Runner, Ashby, 25:47.7; 2, Dale Ruleau, Rushville, 27:20.7; 3, Eric Bruce, Covington, Ga., 28:43.4. 4, Sam Cook, Crawford, 33:26.9; 5, Monty Maginnis, Crawford, 41:32.8.
Overall top 10--1, Phil Duncan, Chadron/Fremont, 16:14.5; 2, Jesse Jaramillo, Scottsbluff, 16:18.7; 3, Cale Schafer, LaSalle, Colo., 16:25.5; 4, Garrett Avery, Sheridan, Wyo., 16:54.1; 5, Gavin Sloan, Chadron, 18:50.7; 6, Bryan Jones, Yakima, Wash., 19:10.0; 7, Carter Ryan, Chadron, 19:33.3; 8, Jeremy Wright, Colorado Springs, 19:38.3; 9, Nathan Burch, Chadron, 20:14.4; 10, Andre Ditsch, Austin, Texas, 20:24.6.
Women’s 10 K Results:
19-29 years--1, Denie Jacobson, Gordon, 53:07.3; 2, Lacy Westlake, Crawford, 56:30.9.
30-39 years--1, Sandi Sellman, Chadron, 52:59.3.
40-49 years--1, Melanie Sterkel, Gordon, 43:43.7; 2, Jacki Musgrave, Bingham, 51:41.4; 3, Rebecca Hunter, Chadron, 58:26.1; 4, Leigha deKoening, Chadron, 58:39.8; 5, Nicole Bottsford-Miller, Billings, 1.07:40.5.
50-59 years--1, Rose Sutton, Wahoo, 54:37.2; 2, Roberta Jacobson, Gordon, 1.00.50.9.
Overall top 10--1, Melanie Sterkel, Gordon, 43:43.7; 2, Jacki Musgrave, Bingham, 51:41.4; 3, Sandi Sellman, Chadron, 52:59.3; 4, Denie Jacobson, Gordon, 53:07.3; 5, Rose Sutton, Wahoo, 54:37.2; 6, Lacy Westlake, Crawford, 56:30.9; 7, Rebecca Hunter, Chadron, 58:26.1; 8, Leigha deKoening, Chadron, 58:39.8; 9, Roberta Jacobson, Gordon, 1.00:50.9; 10, Nichole Bottsford-Miller, Billings, Mont., 1.07:40.5.
Men’s 10 K Results:
19-29 years--1, Dylan Stansbury, Crawford, 35:34.3; 2, Dexter Applegarth, Chadron, 44:59.6; 3, 3, Cody Trump, Chadron, 52:54.3.
30-39 years--1, Billy Petracek, Lincoln, 40:40.5; 2, Ray Reif, Sturgis, 57:18.3; 3, Brett Hunter, Chadron, 58:40.4.
40-49 years--1, Chris Rasmussen, Mongilao, GU, 41:23.3; 2, Josh Harford, Frederick, Colo., 45:00.7; 3, Addison Margrave, Chadron, 47:23.0; 4, Justin Bottsford-Miller, Billings, Mont., 49:21.5; 5, Shawn Hunter, Hemingford, 49:41.1.
50-59 years--1, Danny Applegarth, Chadron, 1.01.55.4.
60 and above--1, Brian Bergt, Amherst, Neb., 43:53.3 (age group record); 2, Randy Jarzynka, Cairo, Neb., 50:44.0; 3, Allen Ritter (age 73), Alliance, 1.09:27.1.
Overall top 10--1, Dylan Stansbury, Crawford, 35:34.3; 2, Billy Petacek, Lincoln, 40:40.5; 3, Chris Rasmussen, Mangilao, GU, 41:23.3; 4, Brian Bergt, Amherst, 43:53.3; 5, Dexter Applegarth, Chadron, 44:59.6; 6, Josh Harford, Frederick, Colo., 45:00.5; 7, Addison Margrave, Chadron, 47:23.0; 8, Justin Bottsford-Miller, Billings, Mont., 49:21.5; 9, Shawn Hunter, Hemingford, 49:41.1; 10, Randy Jarzynka, Cairo, Neb., 50:44.0.