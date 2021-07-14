Duncan, Stansbury repeat; women’s races have first-time winners

Two Dawes County natives continued to excel in the men’s competition and two women were first-time winners on Saturday during the 41st Coulter Run that once again was among the highlights of Chadron’s Fur Trade Days.

Phil Duncan of Chadron won the 5 kilometer race for the fifth time in the last eight races and Dylan Stansbury of Crawford breezed to his sixth consecutive victory in the 10K contest.

Kim Dolatta of Chadron made the third time the charm while winning the 5K women’s race and Melanie Sterkel of Gordon was the 10K winner the first time she ran in that grueling race in her career.

The approximately 125 runners were blessed by ideal weather. They came from 16 states and a foreign country. The contestants ranged in age from 7 (Bennett Fisher of Chadron) to 73 (Allen Ritter of Alliance).

Of the winners. Duncan had the most competition. Three current Chadron State College distance runners finished within 40 seconds of his time of 16 minutes, 14.5 seconds. Now seeking his master’s degree at Midland University in Fremont, Duncan also won the 5K race in 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2018. He also had the second fastest time (15:32) in the history of the race two years ago when ex-CSC teammate Alejandro Garcia set the record.