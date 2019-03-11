The Chadron State golf team improved by 46 strokes and shot 333 on Saturday, while finishing fourth as a team at the Minot State University Invite in Las Vegas.
Friday, the Eagles finished at 379 strokes, good for fifth out of the eight team field. The improvement pushed CSC into fourth in the team standings and a total score of 712.
Chadron State finished tied for second as a team on Saturday.
Freshman Abby White carded 92-83-175, earning her a 15th place tie, individually to lead the Eagles.
Fellow freshman Alpine Hickstein finished tied 19 and cut seven strokes off her day one score, while shooting 93-86-179.
Sami Rahmig recorded the biggest improvement for CSC in the tournament. After shooting a 101 on day one, Rahmig improved 22 strokes on day two, carding a 79 and a two-day score of 180. With an improvement of eight places on day two, Rahmig finished tied 22.
Also, improving for Chadron State was Anna Branscome. Branscome carded 97-85-182, earning her 24th.
Rocky Mountain College finished first in the team standings, after firing a 328-327-655, led by individual champion Eryn Ellis's 76-81-157 scorecard. Montana State-Billings finished second by only four strokes, with a 318-341-659.