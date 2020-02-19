Eagles are overwhelmed, competitive in South Dakota visits--Headline
While South Dakota Mines ran away and hid from the Chadron State men’s basketball team last Friday night by an 83-58 score in Rapid City, the Eagles proved they can be competitive even against one of the best teams in the RMAC Saturday when Black Hills State squeezed out a 93-87 verdict in Spearfish.
The Eagles sank just six of 29 shots from the field for a dismal 20.7 percent to trail Mines 32-15 at halftime. Chadron State made 15 of its 30 field goal attempts in the second half, but the Hardrockers were even hotter, hitting 21 of 31 for 67.7 percent, to continually stretch the difference. The margin got as large as 31 points twice.
CSC Coach Houston Reed said the Eagles had good enough looks, too many shots swirled in and out in the opening half. “We’ve got to put the ball in the hole,” he said.
Mines was led by senior guard Allec Williams with 33 points. He was 15 of 23 from the field Friday night and also tallied 27 against the Eagles two weeks earlier during the Hardrockers’ 88-77 win in Chadron.
Sophomore center Mitch Sueker with 12 points and senior forward Jack Fiddler with 11 were the Miners’ other double figure scorers. Sueker also had a team-best eight rebounds. Fiddler made all three of his shots from behind the arc.
Senior guard Michael Sparks with 15 points on six of 12 field goal shooting, including three of six from long range, was the Eagles’ only double-digit scorer.
CSC’s leading scorer for the season, senior Brian Rodriguez, finished with just six points, but grabbed a career-high 15 rebounds. Mines still out-rebounded the Eagles 41-29 and outscored the visitors by a whopping 52-6 margin in the paint.
The Eagles made a dozen 3-pointers, twice Mines’ total, but were just nine of 28 from 2-point range (32.1%).
The Hardrockers also defeated Metro State 74-55 on Saturday. They are 15-10 overall, 12-7 in the conference while sharing fourth place and are 10-1 on its home court this winter with a game against Black Hills remaining there.
Things were much tighter Saturday in Spearfish, where the Eagles put up a good fight before the Yellow Jackets hung on. They outscored CSC by just three points in each half while improving their record to 19-6 overall and 16-3 in the RMAC, the same as Dixie State and at the top of the standings.
As he closed his broadcast, the voice of the Eagles, Dave Collins, declared, “Chadron State has given a great effort against one of the best teams in the conference.”
As has been the case in several other games the Eagles dropped this season, they outscored the opponent from the field, but free throws spelled the difference.
Chadron State shot 50.7 percent, making 34 of 67 field goal shots, including 11 of 26 from 3-point range, for 79 points. The Yellow Jackets sank 54.1 percent from the field, hitting 33 of 61 shots, including six of 19 from behind the arc, for 72 points.
However, Black Hills was 21 of 28 at the line and the Eagles just eight of 10.
The Eagles led most of the first 10 minutes, including 23-18 with 10:04 showing to match their biggest lead of the night. Black Hills was ahead 41-38 at halftime, but five quick points by center Jacob Jefferson to open the second half put the Eagles ahead 43-42.
Although that was the last time CSC led, the Eagles never went away. They tied the score at 54-54, 61-61 and 64-64 before Black Hills took the lead for keeps.
Making nine of 10 free throws in the last 8:31 helped hold off the visitors.
You have free articles remaining.
Trey Whitley, a 6-foot-1 junior, paced the Yellow Jackets with 28 points, coming on 10 of 15 from the field and eight of nine at the line. He also had a team-high eight rebounds and three steals. Two weeks ago in Chadron, Whitley tallied 37 points and stole the ball six times during Black Hills’ 97-74 triumph.
The Jackets also got 23 points from 6-7 freshman Joel Scott on nine of 12 from the field, including three treys, and a pair of charity shots. Sava Dudic added 14 points, but senior Tyler Oliver, who poured in 22 points during BH’s 97-74 win in Chadron two weeks ago, went scoreless Saturday night.
The Eagles got a terrific performance from Sparks. He was eight of 13 from the field, including five of seven from behind the arc, and three of four from the line for 24 points. He nailed eight of his 13 long range shots and scored 39 points in the two weekend games.
Rodriguez added 17 points and a game-high nine rebounds, giving him 24 caroms in the two tilts. Jefferson chipped in 14 points and point guard Colby Jackson 12. Both were six of eight from the field.
Reed said that although the setback at Black Hills was disappointing, he was proud of his team’s performance.
“They stepped up tonight,” Reed said. “It was still a loss, but we confronted a really good team and showed we’re a good team.”
With three home games remaining, the Eagles are 3-22 overall and 2-17 in the RMAC.
South Dakota Mines 83, Chadron State 53
Chadron State--Michael Sparks 15, Andre Sepeda 9, Kayden Sund 8, Colby Jackson 7, Jacob Jefferson 7, Brian Rodriguez 6, Brady Delimont 3, Dom Coleman 3. Totals: 21-59 (12-31) 4-10, 58 points, 29 rebounds, 11 turnovers.
South Dakota Mines--Allec Williams 33, Mitch Sueker 12, Jack Fiddler 11, Logan Elers 9, Tristan Von Nieda 7, Troy Brady 5, Wilfred Dickson 4, Damai Hayes 2. Totals: 35-63 (6-21) 7-10 83 points, 41 rebounds, 12 turnover.
Chadron State 25 43 ----58
South Dakota Mines 32 51 ----83
3-pointers: CSC--Sparks 3, Jefferson 2, Sund 2, Sepeda 2, Jackson 1, Rodriguez 1, Coleman 1. SDM--Fiddler 3, Williams 2, Brady 1.
Black Hills State 93, Chadron State 87
Chadron State--Michael Sparks 24, Brian Rodriguez 17, Jacob Jefferson 14, Colby Jackson 12, Brady Delimont 7, Kayden Sund 6, Andre Sepeda 6, Kenan Gray 1. Totals: 34-67 (11-26) 8-10, 87 points, 31 rebounds, 11 turnovers.
Black Hills State--Trey Whitley 28, Joel Scott 23, Sava Dudic 14, Stefan Desnica 9, Snjolfur Steffansson 8, Tommy Donovan 8, Antonio Capley 3. Totals: 33-61 (6-19) 21-28, 93 points, 35 rebounds, 8 turnovers.
Chadron State 38 49 ----87
Black Hills State 41 52 ----93
3-pointers: CSC--Sparks 5, Rodriguez 2, Sund 2, Jefferson 1, Delimont 1. BHSU--Scott 3, Dukic 3.