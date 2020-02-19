Eagles are overwhelmed, competitive in South Dakota visits

Chadron State shot 50.7 percent, making 34 of 67 field goal shots, including 11 of 26 from 3-point range, for 79 points. The Yellow Jackets sank 54.1 percent from the field, hitting 33 of 61 shots, including six of 19 from behind the arc, for 72 points.

However, Black Hills was 21 of 28 at the line and the Eagles just eight of 10.

The Eagles led most of the first 10 minutes, including 23-18 with 10:04 showing to match their biggest lead of the night. Black Hills was ahead 41-38 at halftime, but five quick points by center Jacob Jefferson to open the second half put the Eagles ahead 43-42.

Although that was the last time CSC led, the Eagles never went away. They tied the score at 54-54, 61-61 and 64-64 before Black Hills took the lead for keeps.

Making nine of 10 free throws in the last 8:31 helped hold off the visitors.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Trey Whitley, a 6-foot-1 junior, paced the Yellow Jackets with 28 points, coming on 10 of 15 from the field and eight of nine at the line. He also had a team-high eight rebounds and three steals. Two weeks ago in Chadron, Whitley tallied 37 points and stole the ball six times during Black Hills’ 97-74 triumph.