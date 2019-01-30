Chadron State junior Ashton Hallsted of Casper had another excellent performance in the weight throw at the Dave Little Invitational Track and Field Meet at Black Hills State on Saturday.
Hallsted won the event with a mark of 62 feet, one-half inch. It was the third time in three meets this season that she has exceeded last year’s season best of 60-5 ½. Hallsted earned the silver medal at the the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Championships with the latter mark
Hallsted opened the current season with a throw of 64-1 ½ for first place at the Colorado School of Mines Alumni Classic. Only Mel Herl, who exceeded 70 feet in the weight throw seven times as a senior in 2017 and placed third in the event at the Division II National Indoor Championship that year, has ever thrown farther for Chadron State
Herl’s school record of 71-10 ranked fourth all-time in NCAA II when she unleashed it.
CSC sophomore Emily Hansen of Hemingford also placed fifth in the weight throw at Black Hills State on Saturday with a throw of 43-2 ½. This is the first year Hansen has competed in indoor track.
A freshman, Jordyn Spencer, was eighth in the men’s 35-pound weight throw Saturday with a mark of 39-2 ½.
Chadron State’s only other entry at the meet, which is named in honor of long-time Black Hills State track and field coach Dave Little, was a women’s distance medley relay team. It placed third in 12 minutes, 52.82 seconds.
A majority of the Chadron State track and field team members will enter the University of Colorado Open Meet in Boulder on Saturday, Feb. 2.