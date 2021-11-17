Eagles back home on Sunday

The Chadron State men’s basketball team will play at Nebraska-Kearney on Wednesday night and at the University of Sioux Falls on Friday night before being at home to host a Kansas team, Haskell Indian Nations, on Sunday, Nov 21 at 4:30.

The latter contest will be part of a double-header. The CSC women will play Mount Marty from Yankton, S.D., beginning at 2:30.

Both Kearney and Sioux Falls went 1-1 as they opened their seasons last weekend.

Playing Minnesota teams in that state, the Kearney Lopers lost to Minnesota-Duluth 77-64 and defeated Crookston 75-57. Kearney’s leading scorer against Duluth was David Simental, the Colorado High School Player of the Year in 2016 with 25 points, while 6-foot-9 Alliance native, Austin Luger tallied 15 points and collected six rebounds. Against Crookston, Luger had 19 points and nine rebounds.

Before switching to UNK, Simental averaged 19 points and had games of 42 and 48 points while playing for CSU-Pueblo in hometown.

All five Kearney starters played at least 30 minutes against Crookston.

Playing in Kansas City, Sioux Falls trailed 43-23 at halftime and lost to Southern Nazarene from Oklahoma 73-52 while shooting just 34% from the field and 3-19 from 3-point range.

But the next day, the Cougars beat 3-time defending NCAA II National Champion Northwest Missouri State 83-77. Sioux Falls led 40-25 at halftime of that game. Matt Cartwright, a 6-4 senior who was South Dakota MVP prep player in 2017, was 6 of 9 from long range while scoring 29 points in the upset.

As an NAIA team, Haskell began its season earlier than the NCAA members, and already has a 2-4 record.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0