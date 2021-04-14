Eagles believe they benefited from scrimmage

In the second half, mostly backups played. CSC senior quarterback Dalton Holst was among those out of the game before halftime.

"You might look at the scoreboard and think we didn't play well," said Holst, "but we did. It got a little chippy at times out there, but we kept our composure. Without any way to scout our opponent, it wasn't like a regular week where you spend practice preparing for game scenarios. We had no idea what to expect. We only knew we were putting in our run pass option, and (offensive coordinator Micah) Smith wanted to go fast on offense. It's a spring game, too, so we were able to run out there and make mistakes without any consequence."

On defense, the Eagles made lots of big stops, including three sacks and several tackles for loss. Names called early and often included junior safety Bobby Peele, freshman defensive lineman Hunter O'Connor and junior outside linebacker Noah Kerchal. Later in the day, freshman defensive back Dax Yeradi was featured.

Veteran inside linebackers Travis Wilson and Jeremiah Makahununiu were active as well.

In a mostly veteran offense, a few players emerged including sophomore tight end Riley Schliep, freshman wide receiver River Juarez and sophomore lineman Aksel Turk.