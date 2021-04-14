Eagles believe they benefited from scrimmage

The Chadron State College football team participated in a scrimmage on Saturday at the University of Northern Colorado. It was the first time the Eagles have met another team during the spring.
A scoreboard tallied touchdowns and field goals, but the Bears did not keep statistics. The teams played four quarters, without any punt or kick returns. Both sides played their entire rosters, with the starters facing each other, followed by their backups.
At the end of the affair, the UNC side, which included nearly all full scholarship players, scored 43 points, compared to the Eagles' six. In the first half, which was mostly strength versus strength, the Bears edged CSC 17-6.
"We really didn't know what to expect," said CSC Head Football Coach Jay Long. "We spent the whole first quarter game planning. We have a veteran team, though, so we ought to be able to play against anyone, no matter the scheme. We need to fix some penalties and some dropped balls in the first half, and we're right there with them at halftime."
CSC held UNC to a field goal on its opening drive. On their second possession, the Bears needed several plays inside the Eagles' 10-yard line, and a fourth down from the two to punch in its first touchdown.
The Chadron State touchdown was a reception in the back of the end zone by inside receiver Cole Thurness early in the second quarter.
In the second half, mostly backups played. CSC senior quarterback Dalton Holst was among those out of the game before halftime.
"You might look at the scoreboard and think we didn't play well," said Holst, "but we did. It got a little chippy at times out there, but we kept our composure. Without any way to scout our opponent, it wasn't like a regular week where you spend practice preparing for game scenarios. We had no idea what to expect. We only knew we were putting in our run pass option, and (offensive coordinator Micah) Smith wanted to go fast on offense. It's a spring game, too, so we were able to run out there and make mistakes without any consequence."
On defense, the Eagles made lots of big stops, including three sacks and several tackles for loss. Names called early and often included junior safety Bobby Peele, freshman defensive lineman Hunter O'Connor and junior outside linebacker Noah Kerchal. Later in the day, freshman defensive back Dax Yeradi was featured.
Veteran inside linebackers Travis Wilson and Jeremiah Makahununiu were active as well.
In a mostly veteran offense, a few players emerged including sophomore tight end Riley Schliep, freshman wide receiver River Juarez and sophomore lineman Aksel Turk.
"It was a ton of fun," said Kerchal. "It wasn't a high stress game. We were able to just fly around. If you make mistakes, you make mistakes. The best part of football is you get to go out and hit, and we finally got to do that against another team. We're coming along on defense, and we're well-rounded at every position. At this point, we're just fine tuning everything."
"I'm just glad to be back healthy, and to be a part of the program for one more year," said senior cornerback Ju'Wan Murphy "Since my last school stopped supporting football, I've never regretted my decision to come to Chadron State."
"We'll watch the film from today and learn some things," Murphy added. We have some senior players at each level. We need the younger players to step up and learn from us, and we'll be great. As a young player it's all about confidence."
A side story to Saturday's scrimmage involved CSC senior offensive lineman Jake Norris of Fort Morgan, Colo., and his brother, Nick. The younger Norris had considered following his sibling to CSC, but opted instead to sign with Northern Colorado his senior year in 2020 as a defensive lineman.
The brothers spent a few plays going against each other on the field. Afterwards Jake told Dave Collins of Double Q Country radio that he got the best of his counterpart, and spent the time they had together mostly coaching his junior sibling on the fundamentals of the position.
Coach Long said he was glad his team got the experience from the trip, and believes the film they received will help the Eagles immensely.
The Eagles have two weeks to prepare for their second scrimmage of the spring, when Wayne State comes to Chadron on Saturday, April 24. The action at Elliott Field is due to begin at 10:30 and the contact is scheduled to start around noon.