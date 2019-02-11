The high hopes for the Chadron State College men’s basketball took a couple of hits last weekend during a trip to Colorado.
In the first game, the powerful Colorado Mines Orediggers continued their march to the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference championship, shooting 66 percent from the field en route to winning their school-record 18th straight by a 90-56 score.
Mines was ranked No 15 in the nation entering the game.
The next night at Colorado-Colorado Springs what looked to be a sure victory for the Eagles slipped away under some excruciating circumstances.
Chadron State had a 50-39 halftime lead, was up 67-49 with 12 minutes remaining and still led by 17 three minutes later before the roof caved in.
The Mountain Lions made seven of their next 10 field goal shots, got the rebound and scored after two of the misses, and tied the score at 79-79 with just under three minutes to play. That’s when things really got tense.
Already a physical, up-tempo game, the Colorado Springs player who hit a 3-pointer to knot the score and wanted the world to know he was hot.
At least one Eagle took offense and considerable pushing and shoving ensued. The referees spent about 10 minutes looking at the video, finally issued a couple of technical fouls and ejected both teams’ assistant coaches who had come off the bench to help stymie the encounter. A couple of Eagles who had been on the bench also were sent to the showers, even though time out had been called as soon as the incident occurred.
When play finally resumed, Chadron State was awarded two free throws and made one. The Mountain Lions got four foul shots and hit three, putting them ahead for the first time, 82-80. They wound up winning 97-87.
CSC Coach Houston Reed said during his post-game interview that the scuffle “was unneeded.”
“Some of the players on both teams didn’t funnel their energy in the right direction,” he added.
The Eagles, who made 20 of 33 shots from the field in the first half for 61 percent, were 14 of 34 for 41.2 percent in the second half and 50.7 percent for the game.
Redshirt freshman Jacob Jefferson sank all three of his 3-point attempts while leading the Eagles with 17 points after having a high of 10 previously. Diontae Champion added 15 points, Jeremy Ruffin 11, Charles Gavin 10 and Jaisean Jackson and Andrew Walker nine apiece. Point guard Colby Jackson handed out 10 assists.
The Mountain Lions shot 47.4 percent overall and 50 percent in the second half. They made just one of their first nine shots in the second half when CSC was building its big lead, but buried 13 of their final 19 attempts down the stretch.
Both teams made seven 3-pointers, but the big difference was at the free throw line. While the Eagles were 12 of 16, Colorado Springs was a whopping 36 of 42, including 14 of 16 after order was restored.
Lions’ forward Dalton Walker led all scorer with 24 points, including 11 of 13 at the line. Guard Isaiah Wilson contributed 21 points and junior Padiet Wang finished with 19, including two on a driving layup and six straight free throws in the final minute. Wang was 13 of 14 overall at the charity stripe.
Chadron State had won 90-75 when the two teams played in Chadron on Jan. 25.
CSC Athletics Director Joel Smith said is appears none of the ejections or technical will cause any of the players to be disqualified in future games.
The Eagles got off to a solid start at Colorado Mines on Friday night, leading 22-21 after a bit more than 12 minutes had been played. But the Orediggers were on top 44-30 at halftime and outscored Chadron State 46-26 in the second half.
Although no one had more than 13 points for the Orediggers, they had five players reach double figures, two more add nine apiece and others tally seven and six. Mason Baker’s 13 points set the pace while Michael Glen, Ben Clare and Ben Sonnefeld each scored 11.
Clare had eight rebounds and Sonnenfeld handed out seven assists, both game-highs. They’re the only seniors who saw action for Mines. Clare missed the free throw.
Michael Sparks paced the Eagles with 11 points, followed by Gavin and Jefferson with eight apiece. CSC shot 48 percent from the field in the first half, just 36.7 percent in the second half and 41.8 percent for the game.
Free throws were a major factor in the final point spread. CSC was five of 10 and Mines was 25 of 26.
“Mines is a disciplined team,” Reed said. “All their guys can make shots. They lead the league in field goal percentage for a reason. And, when we are outscored by 20 points at the free throw line it’s hard to keep up.”
The Eagles, who beat Colorado Springs 90-75 at home two weeks ago for their last win, have lost five games in a row and are 10-13 for the season and 8-9 in the RMAC. The Mountain Lions are 14-9 and 11-6.
Colorado Mines 90, Chadron State 56
Chadron State--Michael Sparks 11, Jacob Jefferson 8, Charles Gavin 8, Jeremy Ruffin 7, Diontae Champion 7, Colby Jackson 4, Jaisean Jackson 4, Adoum Mbang 4, Kayden Sund 3. Totals 23-55 (5-13) 5-10 56 points, 23 rebounds, 13 turnovers.
Colorado Mines--Mason Baker 13, Michael Glen 12, Ben Clare 12, Ben Sonnefeld 12, Austin Means 10, Brendan Sullivan 9, Ben Boone 9, Joe Miks 7, Luke Golter 6. Totals: 29-44 (7-16) 25-26 90 points, 29 rebounds, 9 turnovers.
Chadron State 30 26 -----56
Colorado Mines 44 46 ----90
3-pointers: CSC--Sparks 2, Jefferson 2, Sund 1. CSM--Sonnefeld 2, Sullivan, Glen, Baker, Miks, Boone, all 1.
Colo-Colorado Springs 97, CSC 87
Chadron State--Jacob Jefferson 17, Diontae Champion 15, Jeremy Ruffin 11, Charles Gavin 10, Jaisean Jackson 9, Walker Andrew 9, Michael Sparks 7, Colby Jackson 6, Trey Hladky 3. Totals: 34-67 (7-15) 12-16 87 points, 34 rebounds, 11 turnovers.
Colo-Colorado Springs--Dalton Walker 24, Isaiah Wilson 21, Padiet Wang 19, DaRaun Clark 12, Titus Reed 6, Blend Avdili 6, Ian McDonald 3, Ed Bourke 2. Totals: 27-57 (7-24) 26-42 97 points, 32 rebounds, 9 turnovers.
Chadron State 50 37 ----87
Colorado Springs 39 58 ----97
3-pointers: CSC--Jefferson 3, C. Jackson, Champion, Sparks, Hladky, all 1. UCCS--Walker 3, Clark 3, Reed 1.