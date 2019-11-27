The Chadron State men’s basketball team showed it can be a force during the Dacotah Bank Classic at Aberdeen, S.D., last weekend, but also had its struggles while dropping both contests.
The Eagles made their first two shots and took a 9-4 lead before not scoring again for nearly 11 minutes while being nipped by the Sioux Falls Cougars 62-59 on Friday. The next day, Chadron State sank seven of its first 10 shots while building a 20-9 lead over host Northern State, but the Wolves scored nine of the game’s final 11 points and won 70-59.
After playing their first five games on the road, the Eagles will be seeking their first victory when they finally are at home at 6 p.m. Saturday against another Aberdeen team, Presentation College.
CSC Coach Houston Reed noted that his team missed at least five layups and/or short jumpers during the long drought on Friday, allowing Sioux Falls to go on a 19-0 run and take a 23-9 lead. The Eagles finally got untracked again and cut the Cougars’ lead to 29-17 at halftime.
Chadron State continued its hot streak in the second half, sinking seven of its first 11 field goal attempts in the opening nine minutes while whittling the Cougars’ lead to 42-39.
The Eagles never completely caught up, but the difference was just 60-59 with 58 seconds left on a 3-pointer by Brian Rodriguez and two free throws by Michael Sparks.
The Cougars’ Chase Grinde closed out the scoring with an off-balance jumper with 30 seconds to play. Chadron State was called for a double dribble an instant later.
Sioux Fall left the door open for the Eagles by missing four consecutive free throws in the fleeting seconds. But CSC failed to connect on a 3-pointer with nine seconds left and a length-of the court shot at the buzzer.
Austin Slater, a 6-9 junior, led Sioux Falls with 16 points and 13 rebounds. Grinde added 11 points and William Lybaek 10 for the Cougars. Pal Teathloach, a 6-8 center who was averaging 15 points and rebounds entering the game, managed just four points and three rebounds while playing 31 minutes.
Sparks, the senior guard, made just one of his six field goal attempts, but was nine of 10 at the free throw line and paced the Eagles with 12 points. Both point guard Colby Jackson and alternate center Kenan Gray added 11 points. Rodriguez contributed nine points and a team-high nine rebounds.
Sioux Falls out-rebounded the Eagles 36-27 and CSC managed just three offensive caroms.
The scenario was reversed Saturday, when the Eagles opened the game on fire, but saw their shooting drop from 52 percent (13-25) in the first half to 41 percent (9-22) in the second half.
Besides the 20-9 lead midway in the opening half, the Eagles also were ahead 30-20 with 2:40 left in the half, but the difference was just 32-27 at intermission.
The Wolves took the lead for keeps at 42-40 with 12:30 remaining. The margin was just 61-57 after Jackson buried a 3-pointer with 2:30 left, but Northern took control down the stretch with its 9-2 run.
While Reed was pleased with the way the Eagles opened the game against Northern, he said his team has to improve.
“We showed some toughness and fight tonight, but we still need to have better execution and more consistency,” the coach said. “We also must take better care of the basketball. We had way too many turnovers (23 compared to Northern’s 13) again.”
CSC shot 46.8 percent (22-47) from the field while Northern hit 44.4 percent (24-54). Each team grabbed 32 rebounds.
Mason Stark, a 6-2 sophomore, led the winners with 22 points, followed by 6-8 sophomore Parker Fox with 15 and 6-4 junior Andrew Kallman with 14.
Jackson paced the Eagles with 14 points and sophomore center Jacob Jefferson added 11.
While Saturday night’s opponent, Presentation, was 21-10 last season, the Saints are just 2-8 this year and have been outscored by a 91-70 margin per game.
Sioux Falls 62, Chadron State 59
Chadron State--Michael Sparks 12, Colby Jackson 11, Kenan Gray 11, Brian Rodriguez 9, Brady Delimont 6, Walker Andrew 5, Jacob Jefferson 3, Dominic Coleman 2. Totals: 15-41 (5-18) 24-29, 59 points, 27 rebounds, 17 turnovers.
Sioux Falls--Austin Slater 16, Chase Grinde 11, William Lybaek 10, Devin Green 8, Milan Surlic 5, Pal Teathloech 4, Troy Houghton 3, Trevon Adams 3, Jack Thompson 2. Totals: 21-52 (5-13) 15-24, 62 points, 36 rebounds, 17 turnovers.
Chadron State 17 42 ----59
Sioux Falls 29 33 ----62
3-pointers: CSC--Delimont 2, Rodriguez 1, Andrew 1, Sparks 1. USF--Slater, Lybaek, Green, Surlic, Adams, all 1.
Northern State 70, Chadron State 59
Chadron State--Colby Jackson 14, Jacob Jefferson 11, Brian Rodriguez 8, Michael Sparks 7, Kenan Gray 7, Brady Delimont 6, Walker Andrew 2, Stephon Bell 2, Andre Sepeda 2. Totals: 22-47 (5-18) 10-14 59 points, 32 rebounds, 23 turnovers.
Northern State--Mason Stark 22, Parker Fox 15, Andrew Kallman 14, Tommy Chapman 10, Gabe King 5, Jordan Belka 2, Cole Dahl 2. Totals: 24-54 (7-25) 15-26 70 points, 32 rebounds, 13 turnovers.
Chadron State 32 27 ---59
Northern State 27 43 ---70
3-pointers: CSC--Jackson 3, Sparks 1, Delimont 1. NSU--Kallman 3, Stark 2, Chapman 1, King 1.
Eagles both hot, cold during Aberdeen Classic
By CON MARSHALL
