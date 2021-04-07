Eagles can’t keep pace with Roadrunners

The Chadron State College softball team gave Metro State of Denver a run for its money in the first game on Friday before being edged 9-8, but couldn’t keep pace with the Roadrunners in the remaining three contests during a disappointing weekend at home.
Metro blanked the Eagles 9-0 in the second game Friday and won Saturday’s games 11-2 and 9-3. All told, the Denver team outscored the hosts 38-13 and outhit them 38-13 while improving its record to 13-5 for the season and 12-4 in the RMAC. Chadron State is now 7-17 overall and 7-13 in the conference.
Although Chadron State had a 2-1 lead after two innings in the series opener, Metro was ahead 9-5 entering the bottom of the seventh. That’s when the Eagles, sparked by pinch hit doubles by Angelica Maples and Ali Conder, followed by three singles that were blooped between the infielders and the outfielders, scored three times to make it a one-run game.
The Eagles had two runners on base with two out in the bottom of the seventh when Destinee Lopez, a diminutive junior, came in to pitch. CSC shortstop Bailey Marvel promptly hit her third single of the game to drive in a run, but Lopez struck out the game’s final batter.
Lopez also proved she’s an effective starter, going the distance in the circle for both of the second-game wins.
Metro had 12 hits in the opener, four of them leftfielder Shelby Robb, including two doubles and a homer, that drove in five runs. Designated player Kayla Banks added three singles.
Both Marvel, the leadoff batter, and the Eagles’ No. 2 hitter, Jessie Henchenski, who doubled, drove in three runs. Centerfielder Ellie Owens had two hits, walked twice and scored all four times.
Starting pitcher Darby McGhee got the win despite giving up 10 hits and walking five, but needed Lopez’s help to end the game.
Lopez gave up just two hits and walked only two in Friday’s second game, which ended after five innings. Robb hit a two-run homer in the fourth to help shorten it. Both Robb and Mackenzie Jamieson, who had a two-run triple, drove in three runs.
Marvel and Sloane Quijas got CSC’s hits, both singles.
Metro outhit the Eagles 15-5 in in Saturday’s 11-2 opener. All nine Roadrunners hit safely at least once. Henchenski doubled for CSC’s only extra base hit. The three CSC pitchers managed just one strike out.
The second game was closer. The Roadrunners jumped out to a 3-0 lead, but the Eagles tied the score with two runs in the third and another in the fifth. However, Metro scored three times in both the sixth and seventh frames for the victory.
Lopez was again the winning pitcher. She gave up six hits, but didn’t walk any and fanned eight Eagles. Samantha Conradie had two hits and Mackenzie Kroll doubled for the Eagles.
Peyton Propp pitched the first six innings for CSC, yielded eight hits and walked seven. Both Megan Sansburn and Haley Doughty homered and they combined to drive in seven of Metro’s nine runs.
The Eagles will visit Adams State in Alamosa this weekend. The Grizzlies are 7-19 for the season and 7-17 in the RMAC. After losing the first three games by a 28-2 margin while visiting Colorado Mines last weekend, Adams State won the finale 6-2.
The Eagles will be back home on Saturday and Sunday, April 17 and 18 for four games with Black Hills State.