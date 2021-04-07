Eagles can’t keep pace with Roadrunners

The Chadron State College softball team gave Metro State of Denver a run for its money in the first game on Friday before being edged 9-8, but couldn’t keep pace with the Roadrunners in the remaining three contests during a disappointing weekend at home.

Metro blanked the Eagles 9-0 in the second game Friday and won Saturday’s games 11-2 and 9-3. All told, the Denver team outscored the hosts 38-13 and outhit them 38-13 while improving its record to 13-5 for the season and 12-4 in the RMAC. Chadron State is now 7-17 overall and 7-13 in the conference.

Although Chadron State had a 2-1 lead after two innings in the series opener, Metro was ahead 9-5 entering the bottom of the seventh. That’s when the Eagles, sparked by pinch hit doubles by Angelica Maples and Ali Conder, followed by three singles that were blooped between the infielders and the outfielders, scored three times to make it a one-run game.

The Eagles had two runners on base with two out in the bottom of the seventh when Destinee Lopez, a diminutive junior, came in to pitch. CSC shortstop Bailey Marvel promptly hit her third single of the game to drive in a run, but Lopez struck out the game’s final batter.

Lopez also proved she’s an effective starter, going the distance in the circle for both of the second-game wins.