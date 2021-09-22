Eagles claim Eagle-Rock Trophy again with 31-20 win

The Hardrockers cut their deficit to one possession by moving the ball 65 yards in 2:56 and scoring with 18 seconds left when Lewis punched it in from 9 yards out. The PAT missed, however, keeping it a 17-13 game at intermission.

“(Lewis) is one of the best players in Division II,” Long said. “He’s been around forever and he’s a terrific football player, and our guys held him to 1.9 yards per carry, so I’m really proud of that.”

A Bobby Peele interception on Johannsen’s first-down throw from near midfield preceded the Eagles’ 95-yard scoring drive that lasted more than nine minutes in the third quarter. Holst went 8 of 9 for 92 yards, converting four third downs and finishing off a drive with an 8-yard touchdown pass to Myles to give the Eagles a 24-13 advantage.

“You love the deep shots,” Holst said. “But that’s one of the best feelings in a football game, is just to be able to control the game, run the ball, hit quick hitters, take your shots and just be able to control the clock.”

Holst also connected with Montel Gladney on a 32-yard completion early in the fourth quarter before freshman Dorian Collier, on just his second carry of his career, broke a tackle en route to a 33-yard touchdown to make it 31-13 with 12:31 remaining.