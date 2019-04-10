Behind a record-tying first-round effort from freshman Alpine Hickstein on Sunday, the Chadron State College women's golf team finished 8th of 16 teams at the University of Missouri-St. Louis Spring Invite at Norwood Hills Country Club after 18 more holes on Monday.
"It was good to see Alpine play with some confidence," said Head Women's Golf Coach John Ritzen on Sunday.
Hickstein's 74 strokes in round one ties a school record for 18 holes, first set by Ally Malzahn more than 11 years ago in September 2007. In her final tune-up event before the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Championships, she kept pace with the field on Sunday, finishing her first 18 just one stroke off the lead in second place.
She settled into ninth out of 91 golfers in the tournament after an 83 in the second round for a total of 157.
Senior Sam Rahmig led the Eagles on Monday with a score of 82, after firing 87 on Sunday for 169 and a tie for 35th.
The other two members of the team who competed were consistent. Freshman Anna Branscome (86-85-171) finished tied for 42nd, in the top half of the competitors, while another freshman, Abby White, shot 89-89-178 for 58th.
A snag in procedure felled nine golfers and three entire teams on Sunday when three groups of three from Southern Indiana, Rockhurst, and John A. Logan Community College played from the wrong tee boxes on one hole and were disqualified.
Of the remaining 13 teams in the tourney, CSC defeated William Jewell, Quincy, Truman State, Trevecca Nazarene, and Rend Lake Community College carding 336-339-675 for the weekend.
Illinois-Springfield was the team champion, with a 616, sporting the top two individual finishers, Maria Espinosa and Jennifer Queller.
The RMAC Championships, set for April 21-23, will be contested at Ocotillo Golf Resort in Chandler, Arizona, near Phoenix.