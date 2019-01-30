The Chadron State College wrestling team won six of the nine matches on Saturday while wrapping up its dual schedule by downing Western Wyoming Community College 22-15 in Rock Springs.
While Western Wyoming is a community college, it has one of the best wrestling programs in the two-year ranks. The Mustangs finished fourth at last year’s national tournament and placed third at its national duals.
Chadron State heavyweight Rulon Taylor managed the match’s only pin. The tussle ended in the second period. The Eagles’ Jake Otuafi won the only other match that ended with bonus points by posting a major decision at 157 pounds.
The most interesting match was at 197 pounds. That’s where CSC’s Wade French, a national champion at that weight for Western Wyoming last year, tangled with Connor Kirkland, who was selected the outstanding wrestler at the community college district tournament a year ago when he competed at 184.
French won the dual 5-2.
The Eagles’ other winners were Brandon Kile at 133 pounds. Chase Clasen at 149 and Tate Allison at 165.
Clasen had to go into overtime to win over Jake Thompson at 6-4. Kile also won by that score in regulation time while Allison got the dual’s only shutout, winning 4-0.
Besides French, Matt Hebel is another former Western Wyoming grappler who now competes for the Eagles. His match also went into overtime with the Mustangs’ Jace Anderson a 9-7 winner.
Next up for the Eagles is the mid-sized Rocky Mountain Open Tournament at Colorado School of Mines on Sunday, Feb. 10.
The dual results:
125--Dalton Stutzman, WWCC, won by forfeit; 133--Brandon Kile, dec. Joey Revelli, 6-4; 141--Kyle Evans, WWCC, dec. Joe Ritzen 6-3; 149--Chase Clasen, CSC, dec. Jake Thompson, 6-4 in OT; 157--Jake Otuafi, CSC, major dec. Sam Freeman, 13-4.
165--Tate Allison, CSC, dec. Wyatt Monroe, 4-0; 174--Jace Anderson, WWCC, dec. Matt Hebel, 9-7 in OT’ 184--Jared Bird, WWCC, dec. Aspen Naylor, 5-1; 197--Wade French, CSC, dec. Conner Kirkland, 5-2; Hwt--Rulon Taylor, CSC, pinned Landen Brown, 4:27.