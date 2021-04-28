Eagles display their speed again

While a majority of the Eagles did not compete this past weekend, several members of the Chadron State College men’s track and field team put its speed on display again Saturday at a pre-conference meet hosted by Colorado School of Mines in Golden.

The Eagles won the 4x100-meter relay in 40.83 seconds. The mark was nearly a half second faster than their previous best this spring and is the second fastest in school history. The runners were freshmen Morgan Fawver and Emory Yoosook and sophomores Osvaldo Cano and Brodie Roden.

The Eagles’ best-ever in the event is 40.50 seconds set in 2011 when a quartet made up of Brandon Segelke, Karl McFarlane, Phil Rivera and Jake Gruver won the relay at the RMAC Meet and also were sixth at the national meet.

Roden also lowered his career-best time in the 200 meters to 21.27 Saturday. It is Chadron State’s fifth-best all-time in the race. He already holds CSC’s 200-meter indoor record of 21.59 seconds.

Fawver placed second in the 100 meters in 10.62 seconds, just 3 one-hundredths of a second above his previous best. Yoosook stretched his long jump best to 22 feet, 1 inch.