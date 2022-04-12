Eagles dominate numerous events at Rapid City meet

Chadron State College track and field athletes dominated a number of events during the Bauer Open Meet at South Dakota Mines in Rapid City on Friday and Saturday. Besides the Eagles, Montana State-Billings, Rocky Mountain and Black Hills State joined the host Hardrockers in the competition.

The Eagles won 12 events, beginning on Friday, when Shane Collins and Dan Reynolds finished one-two, respectively, in the hammer throw with marks of 195-2 ¼ and 191-1 ¾. None of the other 20 entries reached 172 feet.

Chadron State men also were first and second in the shot put, where Reynolds was the winner with a throw of 48-5 ¼ and Parker Gosner was the runner-up at 47-6 ½. Quest Savery won the javelin at 191-3. Collins was second in the discus at 149-9 ¾ and Gonser placed third at 147-8 ½.

Eagles swept the top three places in both the triple and high jumps. Derrick Nwagwu led the triple jumpers by going 49-2 ½, Brock Voth was second at 47-8 and Joss Linse was third at 44-8 ½. In the high jump, Joe Dumsa, Hector Otega and Alec Penfield, placed in that order after each cleared 6-4 ¾ despite the strong winds that prevailed throughout the meet.

Ishmael DePaullite was second for CSC in the long jump with a mark of 21-6.

On the track, Eagles swept the first six places in the 100 meters, although the timing device and its operator did not catch the times. Coach Riley Northrup put all of his top sprinters in the race to help him decide who will make up the 4x100 relay team the remainder of the season.

A photo of the race shows that Morgan Fawver was first, followed apparently by Brodie Roden, Estabon Bozeman and Creighton Trembly, although not necessarily in that order. Since the race was run with the west wind at their backs, the times were expected to have been extra fast, but they’ll never be known.

Otherwise on the track, CSC’s Osiel Cano won the 400 hurdles in 56.75 seconds and Greg Logsdon was second in the 400 dash in 50.39, just one-hundreths of a second behind the winner, Ethan Pitlink of South Dakota Mines.

CSC women won five events, three of them by true freshmen. Caydince Groth won the 400 in 1:01.74, Alissa Wiemer captured the 1500 in 5:03.81 and Danae Rader won 100 hurdles in 15:61.

Wiemer is the first CSC coed to win a 1500 since Nicky Banzhaf was the winner at the Black Hills State Open in 2016.

In a situation similar to the men’s high jump, CSC’s Jourdaine Cerenil and Hunter Wiebelhaus were the only women to clear 5-3 and placed first and second, respectively.

A foursome made up of Carlie Collier, Michaela Hill, Groth and Shantae Morgan won the 4x100 relay in 48.95 seconds. It was the only relay race the Eagles entered.

With the wind to her back, Collier had a career-best time of 12.13 seconds in the 100 dash. It’s the sixth best all-time for a CSC woman. However, Breanna Fuller of Black Hills State was timed in 12.12 seconds and was awarded first place.

Northrup said the Eagles will likely enter a meet at Kearney on Friday, but weather conditions could change the plans.

The CSC placings except for the men’s 100 follow:

Men’s Events

100—Results not available

400—2, Greg Logsdon, 50.39; 4, Osvaldo Cano, 52.30.

800—3, Zach Purviance, 2:09.52; 4, Steven Hinze, 2:10.88; 5, Rhett McMasters, 2:12.79.

110 hurdles—6, Pete Brown, 16.44.

400 hurdles—1, Osiel Cano, 56.75; 4, Harley Rhoades, 58.97.

Shot put—1, Dan Reynolds, 48-5 ¼; 2, Parker Gonser, 47-6 ½; 6, Reid Spady, 44-9.

Discus—2, Shane Collins, 149-9 ¾; 3, Parker Gonser, 147-8 ½; 6, Dan Reynolds, 135-5.

Hammer throw—1, Shane Collins, 195-2 ¼; 2, Dan Reynolds, 191-1 ¾; 6, Parker Gonser, 160-2 ½.

Javelin—1, Quest Savery, 191-3.

Long jump—2, Ishmael DePaullite, 21-6.

Triple jump—1, Derrick Nwagwu, 49-2 ½; 2, Brock Voth, 47-8; 3, Joss Linse, 44-8 ½.

High jump—1, Joe Dumsa, 6-4 ¾; 2, Hector Ortega, 6-4 ¾; 4, Alec Penfield, 6-4 ¾; 5, Conner McCracken, 6-2 ¾.

Women’s Events

100—2, Carlie Collier, 12.13; 3, Shantae Morgan, 12.64.

400—1, Caydince Groth, 1:01.74; 3, Michaela Hill, 1:05.07; 5, Kassyl Swinney, 1:11.32.

1500—1, Alissa Wiemer, 5:03.81.

5000—3, Sydney Settles, 20:37.08.

100 hurdles—1, Danae Rader, 15.61; 3, Hannah Christie, 17.91.

4x100 relay—1, Chadron State (Carlie Collier, Michaela Hill, Caydince Groth, Shantae Morgan), 48.95.

Shot put—6, Trinity Chrisawn, 39-6.

High jump—1, Jourdaine Cerenil, 5-3; 2, Hunter Wiebelhaus, 5-3.

Pole vault—5, Kristie Hill, 10-4.

