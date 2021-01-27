Eagles due to host Metro State Saturday night

Next up on the Chadron State College basketball schedule is a visit by the Metro State Roadrunners on Saturday night in the Chicoine Center. The women’s game is to open the action at 5:30.

Both Chadron State teams may be short-handed. Women’s Coach Janet Raymer said Monday that senior Taryn Foxen may still be sidelined by the COVID and redshirt freshman Meaghan Ross and junior transfer Hazel Fui are questionable because of injuries.

On the men’s side, leading scorer and rebounder Jacob Jefferson sustained what appears to be a serious knee injury in the second half of the game at South Dakota Mines last Thursday night and may miss several game.

The Metro women were 7-4 after edging Colorado-Springs 68-65 on Jan. 21. Their top scorer is 6-foot senior Allie Navarette of Torrance, Calif., at 21.7 points a game after leading the team in scoring in each of the last nine games. Her season-high is 32 during a 71-66 win over Colorado Mesa. She’s also averaging 8.5 rebounds.

The Metro men were 4-6 after losing to Colorado Springs 86-75. They have four players averaging in double figures, led by 6-6 junior Mavrick Gildyard of Detroit at 14.4 points a game. Somebody will need to box out 6-8 sophomore Laolu Oke, who is averaging 11.6 rebounds.

The Roadrunners are due to play at Black Hills State on Friday night before meeting the Eagles.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0