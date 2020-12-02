Eagles due to open seasons this weekend

After practicing for the past six weeks and hoping to launch the seasons two weeks ago, the Chadron State College basketball teams may finally get things rolling this coming weekend while playing on Colorado’s Western Slope.
The Eagles are due to meet the Fort Lewis Skyhawks in Durango on Friday night and visit the Western Colorado Mountaineers in Gunnison on Saturday night. The opponents also will be tipping off their schedules this weekend, although the Western women played an exhibition game against the University of Colorado last week. The Buffaloes won 77-50.
CSC Athletic Director Joel Smith said the Eagles were due to be tested for COVID on Tuesday, before heading out. A heavy dose of the virus could once again delay the start of the season, he said, but he was optimistic it wouldn’t happen.
The Fort Lewis women were 15-11 overall and 10-10 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference last season. They defeated the Lady Eagles 84-66 in Durango on Jan. 4, when 5-foot-6 Katrina Chandler, now a senior, scored 19 points and Jordan Vasquez, a 6-foot sophomore, tallied 18.
Vasquez averaged 12.1 points and 6.6 rebounds to lead the Skyhawks for the year while Chandler averaged 9.7 points. The Lady Eagles got 22 points from Taryn Foxen and 18 from Melissa Kadic vs. Fort Lewis, but still came up short.
The Chadron State men notched one of their four victories in Durango last year, upsetting the Skyhawks 83-71 as both Brian Rodriguez and Michael Sparks tallied 18 points and Colby Jackson handed out 13 assists, second only to Bret Bondegard’s school record of 14 in 1999-2000.
It was Chadron State’s first victory in 14 games with Fort Lewis dating back to 2006.
The Fort Lewis men finished with a 13-15 seasonal record, but were just 7-15 in the RMAC. They return last year’s big gun. He’s Riley Farris, a 6-9 senior who shot 55.7 percent from the field, including 45.4 percent on 49 of 108 3-pointers, while averaging 23.9 points, second high in the conference. Farris also scored 23 against the Eagles.
The Skyhawks also include sophomore guard Akuel Kot, who averaged 11.8 points, and 6-3 Will Wittman, who chipped in 10.7 per game.
The Western State women are coming off an outstanding season. They finished 20-7 overall and were the runners-up in the RMAC with an 18-4 mark. They defeated the Eagles 69-43 in Gunnison a year ago, when no one reached double figures for CSC. A dozen players scored for the Moutaineers, with both Hannah Cooper and Jaydn Kanzler making 14.
Guard Samantha Coleman led Western’s balanced attack last season at 10.6 per game.
The Western men edged the Eagles 69-66 last year when five Mountaineers scored in double digits, paced by James Willis’s 16 points. Brady Delimont led the Eagles with 14.
Western finished 14-14 overall and 11-11 in the conference. The return their two top scorers in 6-2 Cole Sienkneckt (13.6) and 6-4 Matt Ragsdale (12.4).
CSC Women’s Coach Janet Raymer said she’ll probably start Foxen, the team’s only senior and last year’s leading scorer at 16.3 points a game, along with juniors Bailey Brooks, Rachel Henkle, Brittni McCully and Jori Peters in the opener.
Help is expected from a pair of 5-10 transfers, Mardaeia Cross and Hazel Fui. Freshmen Shay Powers and Olivia Waufle, also are highly regarded, but they were slowed by the virus recently and aren’t ready for full-time action.
CSC’s new men’s coach, Shane Paben, was not on campus Monday to discuss his lineup possibilities, but has said he’s been pleased with the players’ efforts. The roster includes four lettermen from a year ago and five transfers he landed after taking over the program.
The games will be broadcast by KQSK-FM, Q98, with Dave Collins at the microphone. The double-headers are due to begin at 5:30 and 5 p.m., respectively.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!