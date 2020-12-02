Eagles due to open seasons this weekend

After practicing for the past six weeks and hoping to launch the seasons two weeks ago, the Chadron State College basketball teams may finally get things rolling this coming weekend while playing on Colorado’s Western Slope.

The Eagles are due to meet the Fort Lewis Skyhawks in Durango on Friday night and visit the Western Colorado Mountaineers in Gunnison on Saturday night. The opponents also will be tipping off their schedules this weekend, although the Western women played an exhibition game against the University of Colorado last week. The Buffaloes won 77-50.

CSC Athletic Director Joel Smith said the Eagles were due to be tested for COVID on Tuesday, before heading out. A heavy dose of the virus could once again delay the start of the season, he said, but he was optimistic it wouldn’t happen.

The Fort Lewis women were 15-11 overall and 10-10 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference last season. They defeated the Lady Eagles 84-66 in Durango on Jan. 4, when 5-foot-6 Katrina Chandler, now a senior, scored 19 points and Jordan Vasquez, a 6-foot sophomore, tallied 18.

Vasquez averaged 12.1 points and 6.6 rebounds to lead the Skyhawks for the year while Chandler averaged 9.7 points. The Lady Eagles got 22 points from Taryn Foxen and 18 from Melissa Kadic vs. Fort Lewis, but still came up short.