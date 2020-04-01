Eagles earn academic honors

Eagles earn academic honors

The Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference's annual academic awards for indoor track and field includes 10 Chadron State College student-athletes.

They met the minimum requirements for nomination to the All-Academic First Team, but who were not selected by the league's sports information directors, earn recognition on the honor roll.

Minimum qualifications include a 3.3 cumulative grade point average, at least two full semesters' worth of academic credit at current school, and usage of a season of eligibility.

The CSC women’s honorees are Celeste Cardona of Mitchell, Sydney Settles of Lincoln, Julie Thomsen of Custer, S.D., Madison Watson of Mitchell, Emma Willadsen of Eaton, Colo., and Allee Williams of Cheyenne.

The men making the honor rolls are Chancy Hunt of Big Piney, Wyo., Joss Linse of Platteview, Neb., Harley Rhoades of Douglas, Wyo., and Brock Voth of Berthoud, Colo.

This is Willadsen’s fifth honor roll mention, going back to the 2018 cross country season. Watson claims her fourth, while Thomsen and Williamson each earned her third.

The 2020 RMAC Academic Athletes of the Year are Maia Austin and William Ross, both of the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs.

