Ashton Hallsted won the women’s weight throw and Joss Linse won the men’s triple jump to lead Chadron State at the Black Hills State Stinger Indoor Meet on Saturday.
CSC Head Coach Riley Northrup said only 13 Eagles entered the meet, most of them freshmen or athletes who hoped to improve their seasonal marks so they qualify for the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Indoor Championships at Adams State in Alamosa, Colo., this weekend.
Standouts such as jumpers-sprinters Isaac Grimes and Javan Lanier and hurdler Justin Leman did not compete.
Hallsted, a junior from Casper Natrona, fouled on all three of her weight throws at the South Dakota State Classic on Feb. 9, and was anxious to compete again. She proved she was back on track Saturday. Her mark of 61-1 ¼ won the event by eight feet, and her season-best of 64-8 ½ leads the RMAC by three feet.
Joss, a freshman who graduated from Platteville High in the Omaha area last spring, won the triple jump with a mark of 44-10 ¼. Classmate Brock Voth of Berthoud, Colo., was second at 43-6 ½. Northrup said both will qualify for the RMAC Meet.
Because of space limitations, just 16 athletes are accepted in each event for the conference’s indoor meet.
Northrup said he was pleased with both of CSC entries in the 400 meters. Freshman Brodie Roden of Riverton, Wyo., was third in the men’s race in 51.54 seconds and sophomore Celeste Cardona of Mitchell was third in the women’s 400 in 1:00.97.
Cardona had missed the last two meets because of an injury, but surprised her coach by how strong she ran and finished her race Saturday.
Northrup said Roden also would have finished higher in the 60 meters if the schedule had been more conducive. Roden won the 60 prelims in 7.19 seconds, but had to run the finals about 30 minutes after he’d finished the 400.
Athletes from 10 teams entered the Stinger Open.