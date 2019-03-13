Chadron State College’s two entries at the NCAA Division II National Indoor Track and Field Championships in Pittsburg, Kan., last weekend solidified their place among the Eagles’ all-time greats in the sport.
Sophomore Isaac Grimes of Merino Valley, Calif., won the gold medal in the long jump by going 25 feet, 8 ¾ inches (7.84 meters) on Friday and was the silver medalist in the triple jump at 51-8 ½ (15.75 meters) on Saturday.
In addition, junior Ashton Hallsted of Casper finished fifth in the weight throw Friday with a career-best mark of 66 feet, 5 inches (20.24 meters).
“Both had a great day,” CSC Coach Riley Northrup said following Friday’s performances. “Everything clicked for both of them. All of us are really happy.”
Northrup was even happier after Grimes did so well the next day in the triple jump, an event he seldom practices because of hamstring issues and triple jumping is hard on legs.
While Grimes had owned the Division II lead in the long jump since the first meet of the season when he went 26-1 at the Colorado Mines Classic, he was 11th among the 16 qualifiers on the triple jump’s pre-meet list.
His previous triple jump best of 49-3 ¾ also came at the Mines Classic. He went almost 2 ½ feet farther at nationals.
Grimes is the first Chadron State athlete to win both a gold and a silver medal at the National Indoor Meet.
Grimes’s first long jump at nationals measured just 24-10 but said he was well behind the board when he took off. All of his remaining jumps were at least 25 feet and would have earned at least fifth place.
He hit 25-5 ½ on his third jump, moving him into third place in the preliminaries behind Ryan Brown and Kizan David, both of Lincoln University in Missouri. Their prelim marks were 25-6 ¾ and 25-6 ¼, respectively.
During the finals, Grimes went 25-2 ½ and 25-4 before uncorking his winning jump of 25-8 ¾. That mark ties for seventh all-time at the National Meet.
“I told him he was doing great,” Northrup said. “He was running fast and jumping well. I kept encouraging him and his last jump was the one he needed.”
Grimes said “everything came together” on his final attempt.
“I kind of surprised myself,” he noted. “I started getting the jumps that I wanted and became more confident.”
David also had his best jump of 25-6 ¾ on his final attempt to finish second. Brown was third with the same mark from the preliminaries. Lawrence Russell Jr. of Barton College in North Carolina was fourth at 25-2 ¾. No one else reached 25 feet.
Grimes, who jumped just twice at the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Championships because of hamstring problems but won the event at 25 feet even, said his leg felt fine Friday and obviously he was at full strength again during the triple jump.
He finished sixth in the long jump at last year’s Nationals by going 24-9 and placed fifth outdoors at 24-6 ½ to win double All-American honors as a freshman.
Hallsted said she was “really happy” with her weight throws. Her top mark of 66-7 was a foot and 8 ½ inches farther than her previous career best. It came on her first attempt in the finals. She also hit 65-8 ¼ on her last throw.
“This was my best series of the season,” Hallsted noted. “It was very competitive. A lot of us threw our best today.”
The weight throw winner was Bobby Goodwin, a junior from Grand Valley State in Michigan at 68-1. Her previous best was 64- 1¼.
Two seniors from the University of Indianapolis placed second and third. Hilary Paxson hit 67-4 ¼ and Katie Monk threw 67-3 ¼. Monk was first on the pre-meet list at 67-5 ½ and Paxson was second at 66-8 ¾.
Fourth place Friday went to Natalie Helenthal of Ashland University of Ohio at 66-10 ½, a foot and a half farther than her previous best. She threw 63-11 ¾ when she placed third at last year’s championships, when the weight throw was dominated by seniors.
Rachel Somoye of Texas A&M-Kingsville was sixth this year at 65-9 ½ after placing fifth last year at 63-1 ½. Gina Coleman of Colorado Mines was seventh Friday at 64-4, nearly 10 feet farther than she threw while placing second to Hallsted at the RMAC Championships two weeks earlier.
Northrup said he was elated by how well Hallsted threw.
“It’s terrific anytime an athlete has her top three marks of the season at the national meet,” the coach said. “That’s what Ashton did.”
The Casper Natrona grad and a fourth generation CSC student on both sides of her family, Hallsted went to nationals fifth on the pre-meet list and she also finished in that slot. Hallsted said prior to nationals her goal was to “get onto the podium,” or earn first-team All-American. That was accomplished. Last year she received second-team honors by finishing 11th at 59-10 ¼.
Among CSC athletes, only Mel Herl, Hallsted’s close friend and mentor, has thrown the weight farther than Hallsted, and Herl’s best of 71-10 in 2017 is third nationally all-time.
Neither Northrup nor Grimes knew quite what to expect entering the triple jump Saturday afternoon, but it obviously turned out magnificently. Grimes had entered the event just twice this season and Northrup said he never practiced it. His early-season mark of 49-3 ¾ that set the CSC record also led the RMAC entering those championships, but he did not compete in it after feeling the twinge in his hamstring during the 60-meter preliminaries.
His absence paved the way for Eagles’ freshmen Brock Voth and Joss Linse to finish first and second, respectively, in the event.
Northrup acknowledged that while he didn’t anticipate Grimes would do so well in the triple jump, he has believed all along that his protégé has just as much potential in the triple jump as he does in the long jump.
“He’s crazy good in both,” the coach stated.
Grimes went 46-10 ¾ on his first triple jump, 48-11 ¾ on his second and 50-5 ¼ on the third attempt. That put him third going into the finals behind the same two contestants from Lincoln University in Missouri who had challenged him for top honors in the long jump.
Brown, a freshman who emerged as the triple jump winner by going 52-6 ½ on his second jump, led the prelims and Kizan David, a sophomore, was second at 51-3 ¾.
Neither improved in the finals, and Grimes pulled ahead of David by hitting what became the silver medal mark of 51-8 ¼ on his fifth attempt.
Northrup said Grimes seemed to have an even better jump going during his last attempt, but “kind of got out of balance on the third phase,” and wound up at 51-3 ¾.
“It appeared to be a 53-foot jump until right at the end,” Northrup said.
A senior from St. Augustine’s College at Raleigh, N.C., Jumonne Exeter, claimed third place on his final jump, going 51-4 ½, five inches farther than his previous best, to pull ahead of David, who fouled on all of his finals’ attempts.
Grimes also qualified for the 60 meters at nationals, but withdrew from the race because its preliminaries might have been run while he was still long jumping. That proved to be a wise decision, because he won the long jump on his final attempt.