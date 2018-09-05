The Eagle volleyball team beat previously undefeated Northwestern Oklahoma State in their first match on Saturday, on their way to finishing the Pittsburg State Classic 2-2.
Against the Rangers, the Eagles perhaps played their best of the season. After winning the first two sets, 25-20 and 25-21, Northwestern Oklahoma evened the match after winning set three and four 25-17 and 25-23 respectively.
In set five, the Eagles silenced the Rangers by opening on a 7-1 run on their way to winning 15-5. The victory was the first fifth set match that the team has won since Head Coach Riann Mullis took over in 2016.
"Against Northwestern, we played our best of the year so far," Mullis said. "We won the first two, they took the next two from us, but we answered to their rally. Winning our first five set match since I took over is the improvement the program needs."
Familiar names one again led the team for the Eagles. Junior Brooke Gardner recorded 17 kills, while freshman Aracely Hernandez accounted for 16. Senior Madison Webb finished with a double-double after posting 45 assists and 10 digs.
The Eagles' second match of the day saw the Cameron Aggies take three straight sets from the Eagles, 25-23,25-18,25-21. Hernandez led the team with 11 kills while Webb recorded her second straight double-double with 29 assists and 14 digs.
"We came out slow and didn't control our game against the Aggies," Mullis said. "We went from our best play to our worst play."
Mullis was impressed with different individuals stepping up over the weekend. She noted freshman Alli Keisel was a strong presence at the net for the team.
The Eagles hit the road again next weekend as they start conference play. On Friday, they travel to Durango, Colorado, to face the Fort Lewis Skyhawks before facing the Grizzlies of Adams State in Alamosa, Colorado, on Saturday.