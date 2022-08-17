Eagles football has question marks, but also optimism

The 2022 season for Chadron State College football is approaching with big question marks to address on both sides of the line of scrimmage but has about 120 candidates to help answer them.

One of those positions is quarterback. In 2021, the Eagles enjoyed the leadership Dalton Holst, a five-year starter whose 11,536 career passing yards now sit atop the CSC record book, to go with his 97 touchdown tosses and only 37 interceptions. There are three prime candidates for the job.

The oldest is Heath Beemiller, a transfer from Northern Arizona University. Originally from Chandler, Ariz., he’s 6-4, 215 pounds and has two years of eligibility remaining. He redshirted as a safety in 2018, played in seven games at quarterback in 2019, played one game in the spring of 2021 after the 2020 season was cancelled. He transferred to CSC the second semester in January.

Also in the running is Preston Pearson, a redshirt freshman from Kearney High. He was a 2020 First-Team Super State selection and also First-Team Class A by the Lincoln Journal Star. Pearson showed enough in spring drills to be elevated into the mix, after redshirting in 2021.

Returning from the backup role last season is sophomore Mason Hamilton from Gillette, Wyo., also Holst’s hometown.. The former two-time Wyoming Super 25 selection shadowed Holst in 2021 and saw action in six contests, completing touchdown passes in both of the Eagles' final two games.

"All three guys we're looking at for quarterback are athletic," said CSC Offensive Coordinator Micah Smith. "They all run well and throw the ball efficiently. On top of that, they're smart football players who understand the game. It's going to be tough to decide who gets the first snaps when we kick off on Sept. 1 in Texas.”

Running back should be one of the Eagles’ strongest positions with three returnees who were impressive yards last fall.

Jeydon Cox, of Jackson, Wyo., returns to lead the way. In his 15 games as an Eagle, he has averaged 6.2 yards a carry, third best in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference over the past two years. His 648 rushing yards in 2021 included nine touchdowns.

Dorian Collier is a change of pace. The Tallahassee, Fla., native is bigger, at 6-1, 213 pounds. He ran for 422 yards last fall and two scores.

Brock Ping of Billings, Mont., also carried 32 times for 162 yards and two touchdowns.

Returning from a year off is Jalen Starks, who is in the neighborhood of 250 pounds and led the team in its four games of 2020, with 330 yards and seven TDs.

Redshirt freshman Rylan Aguallo of Mitchell also is available after having a good spring.

The receivers are a talented group, but must replace graduates Chad Mikelson and Cole Thurness, both all-conference choices and kick return standouts during their careers. Both caught seven TD passes last fall.

The two most experienced wideouts are seniors Ali Musa of San Diego and Montel Gladney of Jackson, Miss. Musa caught 17 balls for 279 yards last fall while Gladney has 356 career receiving yards and three scoring catches the past two years.

Other top targets include sophomore Jamal Browder along with junior Ahlonte Hair and transfer Dre Evans, all Floridians.

The offensive line is missing three seniors from a year ago, but returns senior All-RMAC First- Teamer Juan Estrada-Sanchez and junior Michael DeCamillis, the starting center the past two seasons. Both are from the Denver area.

Redshirt freshman Vincent Mosley of Fort Collins and seniors Emmit Rosentrater of Paxton, Neb,, and Aksel Turk of Norway are among the primary contenders to fill the vacancies.

Smith said that the offense will look to utilize the athleticism of the quarterbacks to run the ball more from that position.

On the defensive side, the Eagles must replace three of their top four tacklers at linebacker.

Junior Joey Geil of Casper is the bellwether. He led or shared the lead in tackles during in each of the final six games of 2021 after breaking into the lineup due to injuries.

Likely joining Geil on the field when season opens are sophomores Saxon Wright, of Monument, Colo., and Xavier Harrell of Highlands Ranch, Colo.

Also in the two-deep and expected to see lots of action are transfers Heamasi Latu of Oakland, Calif., and Jordan Suckow of Brentwood, Calif. Latu was the fourth-leading tackler for Nebraska-Kearney in the fall of 2020, while Suckow was an all-conference honoree at Tabor College last year.

On the defensive front, the Eagles have plenty of options, a big positive.

Junior Gabe Perkins of Aurora, Colo., and senior Tayven Bray of Highlands Ranch are considered the top ends, with sophomore Hunter O'Connor of Broomfield challenging for playing time.

Interior linemen include senior Kobe Whipple of Rosebud, S.D., Fort Lewis College transfer Blayke De La Rosa of San Diego, sophomore Kien Martin of Overton, Neb., and redshirt freshmen Tanner True of Eaton, Colo., and Isaiah Guerue of Morrill.

Casper native Trevon Smith, a junior who started the past two seasons before being injured last fall, is expected to be ready to play again in a few weeks.

Finally, the defensive backfield has some of the best depth it has seen in several years, Defensive Coordinator Clint Sasse believes.

Two fifth-year players will lead the unit. They are Brendan Brehmer of Alliance and Bobby Peele of Fresno, Calif.

Brehmer stayed healthy and had a breakout season in 2021 with 55 tackles and a blocked kick.

Peele is a First-Team All-RMAC cornerback. Going back to his two seasons in junior college and one and a half at CSC, Peele has 21 interceptions in 33 games. He finished last season with six picks in 10 games.

Others penciled in at the other two secondary positions are junior Jahvonte Hair, the twin brother of Ahlonte, and redshirt freshman Dax Yeradi of Wright, Wyo.

A host of other DBs are expected to contribute and help on special teams.

"We're about as deep as we've ever been," said Sasse. "We've got guys at every level who can play, and are excited to get on the field.”

Special teams have some similarities from last year. Senior Gunnar Jones of Rogersville, Ala., was both the punter and placekicker, averaging 41.4 yards a punt and made 11 of 17 field goal attempts and all 42 extra points during the 6-5 season.

Head Football Coach Jay Long knows the schedule starts with tough games, but looks forward to the challenge.

"When you look at our first five games," said Long, "we start out traveling to (Angelo State) the Lone Star Conference favorite. Then you go right back on the road to a Division I opponent (Utah Tech.” We have a big home game against Black Hills State, and then it's right back on the road.

“Three of our first five games are against playoff teams, and you add in Utah Tech, which used to be Dixie State. We want to compete for the conference, and we want to make the playoffs. That's the kind of schedule it takes."

Con Marshall contributed to this story.