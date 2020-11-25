Eagles’ football standout overcomes problems

Chadron State College’s 2020 football season was a short one. Just four games were played because of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, numerous positives emerged that Coach Jay Long believes will benefit both the players and the program in the future.
One of them is the Bobby Peele story. Peele is a community college transfer from California who intercepted three passes, broke up five more and defended another eight while playing cornerback for the Eagles this fall. He also participated in 22 tackles. No doubt about it, he was a huge “difference-maker” for the Eagles’ defense.
But there’s much more to the story, one he was happy to share when was given a chance to join the Eagles. Despite having some tough times in his life, he has no secrets.
Peele is 27 years old. Nearly five of those years were spent in jail and prison. But he learned from that experience and is dedicated to making the most of the remainder of his life.
“I was young and dumb,” Peele said. “But I learned from what happened to me and I have changed. I’ll never be in trouble again. Everybody can change and dictate their own future. That’s what I’ve done.”
Peele is from Fresno, Calif. He was a two-time all-conference defensive back at Edison High School. Numerous college football teams wanted to recruit him, but his grades weren’t good enough so he could graduate with his Class of 2012. That cost him a scholarship so he could go to college directly out of high school.
Things went from bad to worse. The following few months he and some acquaintances became involved in criminal activity. Drugs were a part of the scene, along with robberies and burglaries.
“I wasn’t in my right state of mind,” he recalls. “I was under the influence and did things I should never have done.”
He was arrested in December 2012 and spent the next 17 months in the Fresno County Jail before agreeing to a plea deal of five years in prison with credit for the time he had already served. His sentence was severe because force had been involved in some of the robberies.
The change of scenery proved to be a good thing, Peele readily admits. He was placed in a minimum-medium security facility that trains inmates in fighting fires.
“California has lots of fires,” Peele noted. “I got to help with many of them, probably a couple dozen of them in about three years. Sometimes we’d fight them for several weeks. I remember we spent 37 days trying to control one of them.”
Blessed with an outgoing personality and a friendly smile, Peele relates that he made friends with several older inmates, at least one of them in his 70s. He said they gave him advice. It included, “Don’t follow in our footsteps so you’ll spend much of your life incarcerated. Get out and make something out of your life.”
In July 2017, Peele was released from prison, with three months of his sentence forgiven because of good behavior. He said he had learned his lesson and would never become involved in drugs or criminal activities again.
“I had transitioned my life while I was in prison,” he said. “I knew there was a better way. Prison’s a whole different world.”
During the following year, Peele helped his father, who has a janitorial business, and found some handyman jobs, but found that ex-felons without a college education have a difficult time landing good jobs. He knew he needed to go to college and believed football could help make it happen.
In the spring of 2018, he had contact with one of his former Edison High teammates, Billy Wright, who by then was an assistant coach at College of Sequoias, located at Visalia, Calif. After Peele shared his story with the Giants’ head coach Joe D’Agostino, a tryout was arranged.
“I told him the good, bad and the ugly,” Peele said. “The only thing I could do was to be honest about it.”
The coach believed Peele was sincere and gave him a second chance. Not only did Peele make the team, he became a starter and a standout.
During the next two years, he had 12 interceptions in 19 games, forced two fumbles and recovered three, took part in 78 tackles, 58 of them unassisted, earned first-team All-Valley Conference honors twice and was named Sequoias’s Most Valuable Defensive Player both seasons.
His performance drew “some spectators,” in Peele’s words, or four-year college coaches looking to shore up their defensive backfields. Several contacted him, but Chadron State had an inside track.
Ju’Wan Murphy, who had been a freshman at Edison High when Peele was a senior, had joined the Eagles in 2019, also as a cornerback. They had remained in contact the best they could and Murphy told CSC coaches after Peele had played so well at College of Sequoias, “You’ve got to get this guy.”
Contact was made and Peele committed to enrolling at CSC last July. However, before everything was settled, Peele had to write letters to Chadron State President Randy Rhine, Athletic Director Joel Smith and even the NCAA, explaining his past mistakes, how he had changed and is determined to graduate from college.
“I love it here except for the really cold weather,” Peele said last week. “This is the best team I have ever played on. We’ve got some studs, that’s for sure. I want to play a full season and see if I can break the school’s interception record.”
That record is 10 and was set in 1973 by Randy Bauer, the proud CSC alumnus and stellar football fan, who, when informed of Peele’s goal, said he’ll be rooting for Peele to make it happen.
Chadron State Assistant Coach Clint Sasse said Peele is a great addition for the Eagles in more ways than one.
“He’s a smart player, has great instincts and studies films of our opponents so he’ll know what to expect,” Sasse said. “He’s ‘football fast’ and tackles really well. He’s also really personable and is good to have on our team.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!