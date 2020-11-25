Eagles’ football standout overcomes problems

Chadron State College’s 2020 football season was a short one. Just four games were played because of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, numerous positives emerged that Coach Jay Long believes will benefit both the players and the program in the future.

One of them is the Bobby Peele story. Peele is a community college transfer from California who intercepted three passes, broke up five more and defended another eight while playing cornerback for the Eagles this fall. He also participated in 22 tackles. No doubt about it, he was a huge “difference-maker” for the Eagles’ defense.

But there’s much more to the story, one he was happy to share when was given a chance to join the Eagles. Despite having some tough times in his life, he has no secrets.

Peele is 27 years old. Nearly five of those years were spent in jail and prison. But he learned from that experience and is dedicated to making the most of the remainder of his life.

“I was young and dumb,” Peele said. “But I learned from what happened to me and I have changed. I’ll never be in trouble again. Everybody can change and dictate their own future. That’s what I’ve done.”