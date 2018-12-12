With five players scoring in double figures, the Chadron State College men’s basketball team squeezed out an 80-79 victory over Colorado Christian on Friday night, but fell behind 38-22 in the first half and was outscored 38-24 from the free throw line while losing 81-68 to the Regis Rangers on Saturday night during a trip to Denver.
The Eagles are now 4-5 overall and 2-1 in conference. The win at Christian was significant. It was the first RMAC victory on the road in the three seasons Houston Reed has been head coach. It was a narrow one. A Cougars’ 3-point volley at the buzzer rimmed in an out.
There were 21 lead changes and 12 ties in the pulsating clash. Neither team ever led by more than six points. A Colby Jackson layup at the buzzer gave the Eagles’ a 43-42 lead at halftime and both teams tallied 37 points in the second half.
For the game, both sank 28 field goals, including eight 3-pointers, but CSC was 16-20 from the free throw line and the Cougars 15-17.
The Eagles led the final 3:07 after center Charles Gavin hit a pair of hook shots. A few minutes before that, Michael Sparks poured in nine points in two minutes to keep visitors in contention.
Sparks finished with 20 points, 17 in the second half, and Colby Jackson tallied 18, all of them in the first half. Both are just 5-9, but have lots of spunk. Gavin added 12 points and Diontae Champion and Adoum Mbang 10 apiece.
The Cougars also had some big scorers. Jeremiah Hanson tallied 26 points and Stevan Hackethal 20. In addition, Braxton Tucker scored 13 points and collected 11 rebounds. All three are 6-4 to 6-6 seniors.
Despite making just four of 19 3-point shots, the Eagles outscored Regis 44-43 from the field on Saturday night, but couldn’t make up for the 14-point deficit at the free throw line.
"Regis is a hard team to guard," Reed said. "They spread you out, and have guys who can do a lot of different things. We were slow in some rotations. We have to be better defensively and not put them on the line so much.”
The Eagles got off to a good start, hitting four of six shots from the field to take a 10-7 lead, but went cold and trailed 38-22 at halftime. They opened the second half on a 14-2 run that closed the gap to 40-36, but Regis led by as many as 18 three times in the final five minutes.
Two players did most of the damage for the Rangers. Christian Little, a 6-2 junior, was guilty of seven turnovers, but finished with 20 points, and Toni Rocak, a 6-8 freshman from Switzerland, scored 19. They combined to sink 11 of 14 field goal shots and 16 of 21 free throws.
Ironically, the CSC defense held the RMAC Preseason Player of the Year Jarrett Brodbeck, a 6-4 senior, scoreless, even though he played 29 minutes. He entered the game averaging 18.3 points.
Colby Jackson paced CSC with 13 points, thanks to 10 of 11 free throw shooting. Champion was CSC’s only other double-figure scorer with 11.
The Eagles definitely missed senior forward Jeremy Ruffin on the trip. The team’s leading rebounder and perhaps its most consistent player, Ruffin dislocated his left shoulder in the Dec. 1 win over Metro State. His absence really showed up in rebounding. Colorado Christian beat the Eagles 35-24 off the glass and Regis out-grabbed them 36-26.
CSC took up some of the slack by making just 17 turnovers while the foes combined for 33.
Chadron State 80, Colorado Christian 79
Chadron State--Michael Sparks 20, Colby Jackson 18, Charles Gavin 12, Diontae Champion 10, Adoum Mbang 10, Jaisean Jackson 6, Brady Delimont 2, Walker Andrew 2. Totals: 28-60 (8-18) 16-20 80 points, 26 rebounds, 7 turnovers.
Colorado Christian--Jeremiah Hanson 26, Stefan Hackethal 20, Braxton Tucker 13, Justin Engesser 11, Jake Hornick 4, Christian Hyatt 2, Tyler Murrell 2, Marcus Fager 1. Totals: 28-54 (8-17) 15-17 79 points, 36 rebounds, 15 turnovers.
Chadron State 43 37 ---80
Colorado Christian 42 37 ---79
3-pointers: CSC--Sparks 5, C. Jackson 3. CCU--Hackethal 4, Hanson 4.
Regis 81, Chadron State 68
Chadron State--Colby Jackson 13, Diontae Champion 11. Charles Gavin 9, Michael Sparks 8, Brady Delimont 8, Adoum Mbang 7, Jaisean Jackson 7, Trey Hladky 3, Walker Andrew 2. Totals: 20-50 (4-19) 24-35 68 points, 24 rebounds, 14 turnovers.
Regis--Christian Little 20, Toni Rocak 19, Tomas Auruckevicius 11, Ryan Beisty 9, Brian Dawson 6, Taffy Tela 6, Avonte Nelms 5, Roberto Vercellino 5, Jarrett Brodbeck 0. Totals: 19-36 (5-10) 38-49 81 points, 35 rebounds, 20 turnovers.
Chadron State 22 46 ---68
Regis 38 43 ---81
3-pointers: CSC--Delimont 2, C. Jackson 1, Hladky 1. Regis--Little, Auruskevicius, Vercellino, Beisty, Dawson, all 1.