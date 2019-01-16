For the fourth consecutive weekend on the schedule, the Chadron State men’s basketball team split a pair of hard-fought, gut-wrenching RMAC contests while remaining in contention for a post-season playoff berth.
This time the Eagles were in Utah, where they lost 93-86 in overtime to the Westminster Griffins in Salt Lake City on Friday night, but won 64-61 over the Dixie State Trailblazers in St. George on Saturday night.
Now 7-8 for the season and 5-4 in the conference, the Eagles are seventh in the 16-team standings. Eight will advance to the RMAC Shootout.
Just as he has all season, Coach Houston Reed praised the Eagles’ effort.
“This team keeps fighting. They don’t give up. They tough it out,” Reed stated.
Chadron State would have won both games by making one more free throw with a second remaining in regulation versus Westminster, but that’s basketball.
The pace was slow in the first half, when the Griffins led 28-27 at halftime. CSC tallied 48, Westminster 47 in the second half. Westminster took its biggest lead, 61-53, with four minutes remaining.
The Eagles showed their grit and didn’t give up.
The hosts were still ahead 70-64 before point guard Colby Jackson nailed a 3-pointer with 23 seconds left and Brady Delimont drove the lane for a layup five second later. Westminster answered by making three of four free throws before Delimont struck again, this time with a long trey to cut the deficit to 73-72.
Then things got really dicey.
Westminster senior Jake Conner made a pair of free throws with two seconds left. CSC’s Jeremy Ruffin threw a “baseball” pass to Dionte Champion, who launched a 3-pointer just before the just before the buzzer blared. Out of nowhere, Conner contested the shot and fouled Champion. Conner squawked about the call and was assessed a technical, giving the Eagles five free throws.
Jackson shot the two technicals first, making one. Champion then meshed two of his three shots from the line, leaving the score tied at 75. For the second game in a row, the Eagles would be playing overtime.
CSC scored first in the extra session, but after the score was tied at 81-81 with 2:52 left on Champion’s layup, the Griffins made one field goal and 10 of 12 free throws to claim the verdict. The Eagles hurt their chances with four turnovers in OT.
Warr, a 6-5 sophomore playing in his hometown, took game scoring honors with 29 points on eight of 12 from the field, including four of five from long range, and nine of 10 at the free throw line. Jake McCord, a 6-7 senior, hit for 17 points and a game-high 12 rebounds. Three more Griffins added 11 points apiece.
The talented Champion led the Eagles with 18 points and nine rebounds. Jackson added 15 points while Delimont and Jeremy Ruffin each had nine points and both Charles Gavin and Walker Andrew eight.
Each team netted 29 field goals, but the hosts had seven treys, two more than CSC, and was 34 of 44 at the free throw line. The Eagles, who were just six of 14 at the line in the first half, took up some of the slack by going 12 of 14 there in the second half, but needed to sink one more somewhere along the line to avoid overtime and its outcome.
Things turned out much better Saturday night, but the clash also went to the wire.
After the Eagles jumped out to leads such as 13-2, 18-6 and 26-9, Dixie State finally came alive, went on an 11-0 run and trailed by just 31-25 at halftime.
The Eagles remained ahead all the way, ranging from one to eight points. Their most noteworthy stat was a 46-27 rebounding bulge. It helped them take 13 more field goal shots and offset their woeful nine of 18 free throw shooting.
CSC got a big boost during crunch time from Alliance native Jordan Mills, whose three straight baskets provided the team’s only points in a 2 ½ minute span and a 60-54 lead.
Another huge play came with 1:15 remaining, when Walker Andrew’s tip-in put CSC up 62-56. Dixie State made five of seven free throws during the next 43 seconds to slice the Eagles’ lead to a single point, but the hosts never scored again.
The Eagles got some cushion when Colby Jackson, the crafty point guard from Las Vegas and an 87 percent free throw shooter (54-62), nailed two shots from the line with 18 seconds left.
The Trailblazers, who bashed Metro State 69-38 Friday night, could have forced the Eagles to play their third straight overtime. They launched two long bombs, but missed.
Champion with 13 points and Jackson with 11 were the Eagles’ only double figure scorers. Gavin contributed nine and Delimont and Adoum Mbang both eight.
Champion has scored in double digits nine consecutive games.
The rebounding difference-makers were Champion with eight, Gavin with seven and Andrew and Jeremy Ruffin with six apiece.
Andre Wilson, a 6-3 junior, paced Dixie with 16 points and Julien Decree, a massive 6-8 senior, 12, but each claimed only two rebounds.
The Eagles’ trip to St. George was their first and will probably be their last. Dixie State, which has about 9,500 students, announced last week it will be leaving the RMAC to join the Division I Western Athletic Conference.
The transfer will take place in the summer 2020, meaning the Trailblazers’ hoops teams will still visit CSC next season.
Westminster 93, Chadron State 86
Chadron State--Diontae Champion 18, Colby Jackson 15, Jeremy Ruffin 9, Brady Delimont 9, Charles Gavin 8, Walker Andrew 8, Adoum Mbang 6, Michael Sparks 5, Jordan Mills 4, Jaisean Jackson 2, Jacob Jefferson 2. Totals: 29-68 (5-19) 23-34 86 points, 41 rebounds, 19 turnovers.
Westminster--Brandon Warr 29, Jacob McCord 17, Alec Connor 11, Jai Jai Eli 11, James Walljasper 11, Jake Connor 8, Joonas Tahvanainen 6. Totals: 26-58 (7-20) 34-44 93 points, 35 rebounds, 15 turnovers.
Chadron State 27 48 11 ---86
Westminster 28 47 18 ---93
3-pointers: CSC--Delimont 2, C. Jackson 1, Sparks 1, Andrew 1. West--Warr 4, Monson 2, Ely 1.
Chadron State 64, Dixie State 61
Chadron State--Dionte Champion 13, Colby Jackson 11, Charles Gavin 9, Brady Delimont 8, Adoum Mbang 8, Jordan Mills 6, Jeremy Ruffin 4, Michael Sparks 3, Walker Andrew 2. Totals: 25-58 (5-16) 9-18 64 points, 46 rebounds, 17 turnovers.
Dixie State--Andre Wilson 16, Jilien Ducree 12, Matt Conway 9, Quincy Mathews 6, Zach Frampton 6, Dub Price 5, Wade Miller 5, Dason Youngblood 2. Totals: 17-45 (7-18) 20-34 61 points, 27 rebounds, 13 turnovers.
Chadron State 31 33 ---64
Dixie State 25 35 ---61
3-pointers: CSC--C. Jackson 2, Delimont 2, Sparks 1. Dixie--Wilson 3, Conway 1, Price 1, Frampton 1, Miller 1.