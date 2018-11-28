The 2018 football season was a dramatic one for the Chadron State Eagles.
They opened their spectacularly refurbished field, stadium and press box, won all five of their home games and finished with a 7-3 record, good for a share of third place in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.
They also had a spate of exciting, down-to-the-wire games, coming from behind in the fourth quarter to win four times.
Most of the games were on the wild side, fired by big plays on both sides of the ball. The Eagles averaged 37.2 points and the opponents 33.5. CSC had 22 touchdown plays that were at least 25 yards long. None of the games were boring.
“I was proud of our guys,” said Head Coach Jay Long. “They played like Eagles. They gave it everything they had and finished strong. It was a fun season. Our seniors worked hard and provided great leadership, showing our younger players what it takes to be successful.”
Long also said CSC has had excellent recruiting classes the past few years and the 2019 roster will include an array of promising young players capable of building on the momentum that has occurred the past two seasons.
After graduating just two starters from that unit a year ago, the offense was asked to lead the way for the Eagles this season. It averaged 467.5 yards a game, second highest all-time at CSC. Two senior linemen from Wyoming, center Jake Geil and left tackle Travis Romsa, earned first-team all-conference, but many others also had excellent seasons.
The skill positions had an array of weapons, although the loss of Hemingford native Colt Foster, the RMAC preseason all-star pick at tight end, to a knee injury early in the first game, was a blow.
Senior Kevin Coy had an exceptional year. He was the Eagles’ leading rusher with 171 carries for 962 yards and 15 touchdowns. Eight of his TDs were from inside the five-yard line during crunch time, and he also ripped off the longest play from scrimmage in Eagles’ annals--a 97-yard burst with just 16 seconds remaining to clinch the win over Dixie State.
In addition, Coy had an 83-yard scoring jaunt, now CSC’s 10th longest rushing TD all-time, and he earned first-team Academic All-District.
Replacing Coy won’t be easy, but Stevann Brown and Elijah Miles combined to rush for 1,030 yards in 152 carries for a 6.8-yard average this fall while backing Coy and have the full confidence of the CSC coaches
Triggered by sophomore quarterback Dalton Holst, the Eagles also had a potent passing game.
Holst completed 195 of 340 passes for 2,603 yards and 22 touchdowns. He was intercepted just seven times. The leading receiver was another sophomore, Cole Thurness, who caught 46 passes for 701 yards and seven TDs, including those of 42, 51, 70 and 80 yards.
The fearless Thurness also had 12 unassisted tackles while playing “lights out” on kickoff and punt coverage units.
The Eagles had other exceptional receivers, including juniors Jackson Dickerson, who had 37 catches for 360 yards, Tevon Wright, 33 for 528, and Brandon Fullerton, 29 for 488. Redshirt freshman Chad Mikelson also served notice he’s ready for more targets after catching 10 passes for 147 yards in the season finale.
Both Wright and Fullerton caught six touchdown passes. The alert Dickerson had just two receptions for touchdowns, but he also recovered a punt in the end zone after it had been blocked by redshirt freshman Bryant Wilson and scored again when he claimed Holst’s fumble and took it the final two yards to the end zone.
CSC offensive coordinator Chris Stein points out that with Holst, the starting quarterback the past two years, returning for his junior season the Eagles expect to have a major advantage at the position next fall since nine of the remaining 10 RMAC teams had seniors as their primary field generals in 2018.
It was anticipated that the Eagles might struggle on defense this fall after six of the top seven linemen and four of the top six members of the secondary a year ago graduated.
Defensive coaches Jeff Larson and Craig Jersild did their best to find replacements, but the results were mixed. The Eagles finished last in the offensive-minded RMAC in total defense, yielding an average of 516 yards, by far the most in school history.
But, CSC was the conference’s runner-up in red zone defense, keeping the foes off the scoreboard 15 times after they had reached the 20.
Some of the Eagles’ stops were spectacular. Safety Tyree Fryar intercepted a last ditch pass in the end zone to preserve the 38-34 win at Colorado Mesa. Dixie State had a second and goal at the CSC three with a minute to play, but was denied what would have been the winning TD. At the end of both halves, the Eagles forced and recovered fumbles at the goal line during their 50-46 win at South Dakota Mines.
“We gave up a lot of yards, but we also made some big plays when they were absolutely necessary,” Larson noted. “We know we’ve still got work to do to improve our defense, but we’ll also have many more experienced players to put on the field next fall.”
Among those Larson and Co. must replace are three standouts who are graduating. They are end Kyle Temple, who had 54 tackles, including a team-high six sacks; linebacker Keenan Johnson, whose 103 stops made him the Eagles’ leading tackler for the third straight season; and safety Zech James, an active stabilizer in the secondary.
On the bright side, the returnees will include several of this year’s big playmakers, including feisty linebacker Tyler Lewis, who had 95 tackles, forced three fumbles and swiped two passes; end Calder Forcella, who had 10.5 tackles for minus yardage; the aforementioned Fryar, who participated in 89 tackles; another safety, true freshman Malik Goss, returned an interception 82 yards and a fumble 62 yards for TDs; and cornerback DeAndre Barthwell, who had three picks and broke up 11 more passes.
Larson said the opponents seldom threw to Barthwell’s side of the field late in the season.
The offense will need three replacements up front. Besides the two all-conference honorees, right guard Adam Fuselier also graduates. Long, the head coach and also the offensive line mastermind, said the fact that returning starters Jared Maciejczak and Austin Rapp are stalwarts is a huge plus.
And, Long is excited about the potential he sees in a number of young linemen who during spring practice will make their bids for playing time next fall.