Eagles have 44 seasonal bests at Kearney Meet

With freshman Quincy Efeturi leading the way by winning both the 100- and 200-meter dashes and also running on the first place 4x400 relay, the Chadron State College track and field team had another outstanding outing at the Loper Invitational Meet in Kearney on Friday.

Eagles won nine events and placed second in four others. Athletes from 11 schools were entered. Chadron State Coach Riley Northrup said the meet was an excellent one for his team, even though temperatures of about 60 degrees and a breeze made the conditions unpleasant.

Altogether Chadron State had 44 seasonal best marks. They included the best two hammer throw marks in Eagles’ history by Dan Reynolds and Shane Collings, respectively, and the career-bests by Morgan Fawver in the long jump, Carlie Collier in the 100 dash and Jourdaine Cerenil in the high jump.

Efeturi, a native of Nigeria who enrolled at Chadron State last fall, led two teammates across the finish line in the 100-meter dash. His winning time was 10.77 seconds. He also won the 200 in 21.33 seconds, six-tenths of a second faster than his previous best.

Close behind Efeturi in the 100 were junior Brodie Roden of Riverton, Wyo., in 10.86 seconds and sophomore Creighton Trembly of Longmont, Colo., in 10.91, despite the chilly conditions. Northrup said he’s anxious to see what his sprinters will do when the Eagles are able to run in warmer weather.

There were 19 entries in the 100 and 26 in the 200 at Kearney.

Twins Osvaldo and Osiel Cano of Oshkosh and Greg Logsdon of Yoder, Wyo., joined Efeturi on the winning 4x400 relay team. Their time of 3:22.12 was six seconds faster than the second-place team.

The Chadron State men got another first on the track when sophomore Logan Moravec of Gering won the 800 in 1:56.13. Logsdon was the runner-up in the 400 in 49.77 seconds and both of the Cano twins picked up a fourth. Osvaldo earned that spot in the 400 and Osiel was fourth in the 4x400 hurdles.

The Chadron State men also excelled in several field events. That was particularly true in the hammer throw, where Reynolds, mountain of a man from the high country at Granby, Colo., won the hammer throw with a heave of 203 feet, 6 inches, which improved the school record he had set on March 29 by six feet, seven inches.

Collins, a flat-lander from Bison, S.D., also performed extra well again. He was the hammer runner-up with a toss of 197-2, some 19 inches beyond his previous best and three inches farther than Reynolds’s school record had been entering the competition.

Collins actually owned the school record for “about three minutes,” in Northrup’s estimation, when he uncorked his best throw, only to have Reynolds surpass it a short time later.

Reynolds is now sixth and Collins is 11th on the NCAA II national list. They are one-two on the RMAC chart.

Fawver, to standout from McCook, continued his strong sophomore season with a career-best of 24-3 while winning the long jump. He also led the Eagles in the 100 at the meet the previous week at South Dakota Mines, but didn’t run the sprints at Kearney.

As usual, the Eagles also did well in the triple jump. Derrick Nwagwu of Aurora, Colo., was the winner at 49-3, while Brock Voth of Berthoud, Colo., was third and Joss Linse of Plattsmouth, Neb., was fourth with marks of 47-1 and 46-10 ¼.

In addition, Joe Dumsa of Sandy, Utah, tied for second in the high jump with his season-best of 6-6-¾ and Dylan Soule of Polk, Neb., sailed the javelin 180-8 to earn second in that event.

Collier and Cerenil again led the Chadron State women while winning their events with career-best marks. Collier, a sophomore from Sandhills High at Dunning, won the 100 dash in 12.07 seconds, which ranks fifth all-time at CSC. Cerenil, who is from Pine Bluffs, Wyo., cleared 5-8 in the high jump to gain a share of second all-time in that event for the Lady Eagles.

Northrup said Cerenil made “three really good attempts” while trying to go 5-10. The school record of 5-9 ¼ was set by Jazmyn Webster in 2014.

Collier also ran the first leg of both of the Lady Eagles’ 4x100 and 4x400 relays that placed third and second, respectively.

The Eagles will enter the Pre-Conference Meet at Colorado Mines in Golden this Friday while tuning up for the RMAC Championships that will be at Black Hills State on the final weekend of April.

The Eagles’ placings in the top six at Kearney follow:

Men’s Events

100—1, Quincy Efeturi, 10.77; 2, Brodie Roden, 10.86; 3, Creighton Trembly, 10.91; 8, Emory Yoosook, 11.18.

200—1, Quincy Efeturi, 21.33; 7, Kaden Dower, 22.50; 8, Harley Rhoades, 22.52.

400—2, Greg Logsdon, 49.77; 4, Osvaldo Cano, 50.83.

800—1, Logan Moravec, 1:56.13.

100 hurdles—8, Pete Brown, 15.80.

400 hurdles—4, Osiel Cano, 56.54

4x400 relay—1, Chadron State (Osvaldo Cano, Osiel Cano, Quincy Efeturi, Greg Logsdon), 3:22.12.

Hammer throw—1, Dan Reynolds, 203-6; 2, Shane Collins, CSC, 197-2.

Discus—5, Parker Gonser, 154-8; 6, Shane Collins, 153-9.

Javelin—2, Dylan Soule, 180-8.

Long jump—1, Morgan Fawver, 24-3; 6, Emory Yoosook, 22-6 ½; 7, Ishmael DePaullite, 22-2 ½; 8, Brock Voth, 22-1 ¾.

Triple jump—1, Derrick Nwagwu, 49-3; 3, Brock Voth, 48-7 ½; 4, Joss Linse, 46-10 ¼.

High jump—2-3 tie, Joe Dumsa, 6-6 ¾; 5, Hector Ortega, 6-4 ¾; 7, Alec Penfield, 6-4 ¾.

Women’s Event

100—1, Carlie Collier, 12.07.

200—7, Michaela Hill, 26.31.

1500—7, Alissa Wieman, 5:01.36.

100 hurdles—6, Danae Rader, 15.63.

4x100 relay—3, Chadron State (Carlie Collier, Michaela Hill, Caydince Groth, Shantae Morgan), 49.78.

4x400 relay—2, Chadron State (Carlie Collier, Michaela Hill, Denae Rader, Caydince Groth), 4:15.64.

High jump—1, Jourdaine Cerenil, 5-8; 4, Hunter Wiebelhaus, 5-2 ½.

Pole vault—7, Kristie Hill, 10-11 ¾.

