The CSC Eagle wrestlers opened their season against No. 1 St. Cloud, Thursday, in St. Cloud, Minnesota, then traveled to Moorhead, Minnesota, Saturday, for the second meet of the early-season road trip.
Fifteen Chadron State College wrestlers placed among the top six at the Finn Grinaker Open Tournament, hosted by Concordia College in Moorhead, Minn., on Saturday. They included two champions in the Gold, or veteran brackets, and two in the Maroon brackets, for less experienced wrestlers.
"This tournament was a great opportunity for our guys to compete against teams we don't see during the regular season," said CSC Head Coach Brett Hunter. "We had some very good things happen today, but we need to continue to get better because we aren't where this program needs to be yet."
Brandon Kile of Hastings at 133 pounds and Matt Hebel of Erie, Colo., at 174 pounds were the winners of individual titles in the Gold Division. Both are juniors.
Kile's journey through the bracket began with a first-period pin over Joey Bianchini of St. Cloud State. He scored a 12-0 major decision over host Concordia's Benjamin Bogart, before meeting Augustana’s Brandon Carroll in the finals. Kile bested Carroll, a 2017 Central Super Region runner-up and national qualifier at 125 pounds, by a 10-8 decision for his first place finish.
Hebel wrestled in a smaller bracket, but won all three matches in round robin action. He had early pins over wrestlers from Concordia and Minot State, and won a 4-2 decision over NCAA Division I North Dakota State's Reed Williams.
In the Maroon Division, CSC’s Clay Eagle and Steven Lahnert each went 3-0.
Eagle's 125-pound bracket was another four-man round robin. He recorded two major decisions and a pin in 3:54 for his title. Eagle is a freshman from Ashland, Ohio.
Lahnert, a 157-pound sophomore from Cheyenne, wrestled in nine-man group that included entries for nearly all levels. He initially pinned an opponent from the University of Saskatchewan in 1:36, then rang up 4-3 and 5-2 decisions against Division II opponents.
True freshman heavyweight Mason Watt of Bloomfield, Colo., went 3-1 with two early first-period pins and a 9-0 major decision to place third in the Maroon Division.,
Freshmen Joe Taylor of Glenrock, Wyo., at 133 pounds and Joe Ritzen of Chadron at 141 each went 2-2. Taylor won both matches by pins while Ritzen had a tech fall and a pin.
Chase Clasen, at 149 pounds, and heavyweight Rulon Taylor, the big winners during a dual at St. Cloud State on Thursday, did not enter the Grinaker Open because of minor injuries.
The No. 21-ranked Chadron State College wrestling team managed to eke out only two match wins in its debut dual at No. 1 St. Cloud State on Thursday evening. However the two individuals who won were impressive in the 36-9 loss on the road in St. Cloud.
The Huskies got pins at 125 pounds, 157, and 197, plus a technical fall at 141.
However the Eagles got on the board at 149 when Clasen scored the first takedown, and allowed only an escape, winning 2-1 over No. 1-ranked and returning national runner-up James Pleski. Hunter said he thought Clasen might have had another takedown with eight seconds remaining in the third period, but it was not signaled by the official.
The other big win for the Eagles was in the final match of the evening at heavyweight. The No. 12-ranked senior from Curtis, Nebraska, Rulon Taylor recorded a first period pin in only 1:44 against his opponent, who Hunter noted was only a redshirt freshman but was one of the most highly-rated high school recruits at his weight two years ago.
Hunter also added he was pleased with the competitiveness of his team, if not the outcome, but also said that the Eagles won't face a dual opponent that tough the rest of the season and that his starters now know where they stand against the competition nationally.
The Eagles’ next action will be duals with RMAC foes Colorado Mines and San Francisco State in Golden on Friday, Nov. 30.