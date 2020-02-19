Eagles have many bests at SDSU Meet; Roden sets 200 record

Roden’s 400 time Saturday was 48.13 seconds, which only Duffield ever ran faster for the Eagles. The Morrill native also did that in 2006, when he initially set the CSC and RMAC record of 48.40 seconds and then won the silver medal at nationals in 47.22 seconds two weeks later.

Roden’s time Saturday slips in between those two marks as CSC’s all-time bests.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

There were other top-notch sprinters at Brookings. Roden finished fourth in the 200 and third in the 400. Both races were won by entries from Iowa Central Community College at Fort Dodge. Courtney Lindsey won the 200 in 21.12 and Lee Eppie was the 400 winner in 47.60.

Seventy men entered the 200 and 61 ran the 400.

Chadron State had some other high placings Saturday, particularly in the men’s jumps.

Freshmen Naishaun Jernigan of Springfield, Mass., was third in the long jump by going 22 feet, 11 ¾ inches and Chadron State entries captured four of the top eight places in the triple jump.