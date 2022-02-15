Eagles have many bright spots at SDSU Classic

There was an array of bright spots again for the Chadron State College track and field team at the South Dakota State University Indoor Classic in Brookings on Saturday.

With teams from a five midwestern states entered, there was plenty of competition, but the Eagles fared well. Eleven Chadron State entries placed among the top eight their events, and, maybe more importantly, 21 CSC athletes had season-best marks, showing that they are making progress.

Two of the times are the second fastest ever posted by Chadron State athletes in that event. Callie Collier of Dunning ran the 200 meters in 25.21 seconds and Logan Moravec of Gering completed the 800 in 1:54.91. Collier placed third in her race, which drew 88 entries, and Moravec was seventh among 51 contestants in his event.

Moravec is among those who has made big gains. His time on Jan. 21 when the Eagles also ran at SDSU, his time in the 800 was 2:01.60.

Collier also ran the 400 in 58.71, her career-best and good for seventh on the Chadron State all-time chart Saturday. CSC Coach Riley Northrup said seeing Collier, who missed all of the 2021 season because of a sinus problem that required surgery, bounce back so strong this winter has been special.

As usual, the Eagles did well in the jumps. Derrick Nwagwu of Aurora, Colo., won the triple jump for the fourth straight meet with a mark of 49 feet, one inch, and Jourdaine Cerenil of Pine Bluffs, Wyo., and Miranda Gilkey of Lusk, Wyo., placed one-two in the high jump by clearing 5-7 and 5-5, respectively.

It was the third meet in a row that both Cerenil and Gilkey have jumped at least 5-5.

Veterans Brock Voth of Berthoud, Colo., and Joss Linse of Plattsmouth, Neb., also continued to be consistent while placing were fourth and fifth in the triple jump. In addition, freshman Hector Ortega of Northglenn, Colo., tied for third in the high jump while clearing a career-best 6-6 ¾.

Also placing high were redshirt freshman Dan Reynolds of Granby, Colo., who was fourth in the 35-pound weight throw that had 41 contestants and Creighton Trembly of Longmont, Colo., who was sixth in the high hurdles.

The Eagles put their depth on display in the last event at the SDSU Classic.

Since two members of the CSC men’s 4x400-meter relay team that has the fastest time in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference so far this season were not quite up to par because of tight muscles this past week, alternates Harley Rhoades of Douglas, Wyo., and Logan Peila of Miles City, Mont., got the call to join Greg Logsdon of Yoder, Wyo., and Osvaldo Cano of Oshkosh, Neb., for the race Saturday.

Northrup said he was pleased when the Eagles still finished fifth among the 20 teams in the event and their time was a stellar 3:22.67.

“It shows that we’ve got a lot of good 400 runners on the team,” Northrup said. “Their performance helped us have a really good day at the biggest meet we’ll attend this season.”

This Friday and Saturday, Northrup said the CSC throwers and jumpers will enter the Stinger Open Meet at Black Hills State. The following weekend, the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference’s Indoor Meet will be at Western Colorado University in Gunnison. Northrup said at least 36 Eagles have qualified for it.

Men’s Events

800—7, Logan Moravec, 1:54.91 (CSC’s 2nd best all-time).

60 high hurdles—6, Creighton Trembly, 8:37 (8.25 in prelims).

4x400 relay—5, Chadron State (Logan Peila, Greg Logsdon, Harley Rhoades, Osvaldo Cano), 3:22.67.

Weight throw—4, Dan Reynolds, 58-1.

Triple jump—1, Derrick Nwagwu, 49-1; 4, Brock Voth, 45-6 ½; 5, Joss Linse, 45-3.

High jump—3 tie, Hector Ortega, 6-6 ¾.

Others with season bests: 200—Quincy Efeturi, 22.46; 400—Harley Rhoades, 50.65, Logan Peila, 50.95; 800--Blaine Johnson, 2:05.0, Steve Hinze, 2:06.66; mile run—Garrett Avery, 4:23.75, Blaine Johnson, 4:34.92, Rand McMasters, 4:42.31, Jayson Caudell, 4:47.22; Logan Andrews, 4:54.30; 5000—Trevor Eisenbaun, 17:12.42; pole vault—Pete Brown, 13-6 ½.

Women’s Events

200—3, Carlie Collier, 25.21 (CSC 2nd best all-time).

High jump—1, Jourdaine Cerenil, 5-7; 2, Miranda Gilkey, 5-5.

Others with season bests: 200—Caydince Groth, 26.66, Michaela Hill, 26.78; 400—Carlie Collier, 58.71; 800—Hannah Wilkie, 2:20.19; mile run—Alissa Wieman, 5:18.53, Morgan Jaggers, 5:31.72; triple jump—Miranda Gilkey, 35-2.

