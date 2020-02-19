Eagles’ Hinojosa wins second tourney title

Led by freshman heavyweight Eli Hinojosa’s first place finish, six Chadron State wrestlers were top-four finishers at the Rocky Mountain Collegiate Open Tourney in Golden, Colo., on Sunday.

“Overall, it was our best tournament of the year,” said CSC Coach Brett Hunter. “We took 23 guys and having them all compete was huge. I was very proud of the entire group.”

Hunter used the tourney as a tune-up for his team’s next action, the Super Region 6 Championships in Kearney on Feb. 29. Most of the Eagles likely to be in the lineup then, wrestled only a two or three times before being pulled as a precaution against injuries.

Hinojosa, a 220-pound state champion as a senior at Chase County High at Imperial two years ago, had a pin and two decisions while improving his record to 17-3 this season. He also won the heavyweight title at the Doane Open in early December.

Two more Eagles--true freshman Harrison Glock of York at 149 pounds and senior Jay Wiscott of Grand Junction, Colo., at 184--were runners-up on Sunday.