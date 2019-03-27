Chadron State College senior golfer Sam Rahmig fired her career-low 36-hole tournament on Sunday and Monday at Walking Stick Golf Course in Pueblo, as the Eagle women's golfers put up the third-best team score in program history at the El Cheapo Classic hosted by Colorado State University-Pueblo.
"I was really proud of Sam for posting the best tourney score of her career," said CSC Head Women's Golf Coach John Ritzen. "We played really well tee to green, but we struggled with scoring shots around the green. We've been working a lot on full swings, but because of the weather, we haven't been able to work around the greens."
The team's two-day score of 660 (334-326) came 14 strokes away from the team tournament record set in the fall in Grand Junction.
Each team member either improved or remained consistent from the first round on Sunday to the second on Monday. Rahmig shot 80-78-158 for a personal best, tying for 40th in the field of 80 which included three top-25 teams. Freshman Kayla Elder, returning from injury, knocked six strokes off her second round to finish 86-80-166 in her spring debut. Also, freshman Anna Branscome came back nine strokes with an 86 to finish at 181. Freshmen Alpine Hickstein and Abby White each matched their Sunday scores, finishing 83-83-166 and 85-85-170, respectively.
White stood out from the crowd of golfers as one of three in the tournament to shoot an eagle, finishing a hole two-under par.
The Eagles were 14th in a 16-team field, defeating regional opponent Texas A&M-International and Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference foe Adams State.
Thirteenth-ranked St. Mary's (292-289-581) won the team title with the top two individual scores, by Page Weiss and Regina Gonzalez.
Chadron State plays one more spring invitational in St. Louis, April 7-8, before heading to Phoenix for the RMAC Championships.