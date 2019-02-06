Both Chadron State College basketball teams will be striving to bounce back this weekend from the subpar performances they turned in last weekend in South Dakota.
This time the Eagles will visit Colorado School of Mines and Colorado-Colorado Springs for double-headers. The action in Golden is due to start at 6 p.m. Friday and the Saturday twin-bill will tip off at 5:30.
The Orediggers and Mountain Lions were in Chadron just two weekends ago.
With two freshmen leading the way, the CSC women surprised Colorado Mines 76-73. Point guard Jori Peters poured in 21 points and center Angelique Gail made all 10 of her shots while scoring 14 points.
The previous night, Colorado Springs edged the Lady Eagles 66-64 when Chelsea Pearson hit a 3-pointer with six seconds left, just 10 seconds after CSC’s Jessica Harvey had nailed a trey, giving her a career-high 27 points.
The men’s games at CSC on Jan. 25 and 26 also were exciting. The Eagles tallied 51 points in the second half while posting a 90-75 verdict over Colorado Springs in the first game. Chadron State led 43-32 at halftime over Colorado Mines, but the Orediggers pounded the ball inside during the second half, got the Eagles’ big men in fouled trouble and won 82-75.
Mines shot 61.2 percent from the field in the second half.
Since then, the Mountain Lions have lost all three of their games and are now 12-9 overall and 9-6 in the RMAC, but the Orediggers have continued strike it rich. Mines hasn’t lost since Nov. 18, has won 17 in a row and is now 18-3 for the season and 15-0 in the conference.
New Mexico Highlands led Mines by 17 points midway in the first half in Las Vegas this past Saturday night, but the Orediggers closed the gap to 50-46 by halftime and won 91-78 on senior guard Ben Sonnefeld’s 3-pointer with 21 seconds remaining. The Cowboys didn’t get a shot before time expired.
All five starting Orediggers are averaging in double figures.
Colorado Springs’ big gun against the Eagles was senior guard Elijah Ross with 23 points. Five CSC players hit double digits, two more added nine and another had eight.
Both of the Chadron State women’s opponents this weekend are 9-6 and tied for fifth through seventh in the conference standings. Both swept their games last weekend.
Mines topped CSU-Pueblo 66-47 as freshman Denali Pinto scored exactly half the Orediggers’ points and the Lady Diggers topped the Highlands Cowgirls 69-38 with Pinto tallying a game-high 23 points. She’s the team leader at 15 points a games.
Colorado Springs outscored the Cowgirls 80-47 and defeated Pueblo 67-59 last weekend. The Lady Lions get the gold star for balanced scoring. Nine Lady Lions are averaging between 5 and 7.5 points. Pearson, who hit the winning shot, was the only UCCS player to reach double digits vs. the Eagles. All of her points came on five treys.